BURLINGTON — The Burlington Apple Festival is staging a comeback, with a new building rising from the ashes. The festival is scheduled to take place Oct. 2-3.
The big annual fundraiser for Burlington United Methodist Family Services has faced more challenges than most coming back from a difficult year.
New Burlington CEO Chris Mullett had been on the job a little over 2 weeks last year, when a fire broke out after midnight on April 23, destroying the building used to store equipment for the festival.
The fire started from a charger for a computer that was left plugged in, Mullet said. By the time children in the facility’s residence next door spotted the fire, the building was fully involved.
Everything was lost — the building itself, the apple butter kettles and stirrers, even the canning jars. There was some insurance, but not enough to cover the loss.
A little over a month later, the governor issued strict guidelines to protect fair and festival goers from Covid-19, and what would have been the 47th Annual Burlington Apple Harvest Festival was officially canceled.
Restoring what was lost has taken time and a lot of support from the community. There were also several grants, from the Virginia Higgins Foundation and the United Methodists of West Virginia.
Much help came from individual donors.
Large numbers of festival volunteers are needed to help cut up apples each year, with volunteers looking forward to sitting together and chatting as they work. Resource Development Officer Cindy Pyles and her team organized a substitute event at which volunteers gathered to work on a group mailing.
They sent out 10,000 letters, and have received $50,000 or $60,000 from individual donors.
Local State Farm agent Hayward Wilson donated $500, which was matched by State Farm, and challenged others to do likewise.
They are still working on replacing equipment. The apple peeler was badly damaged and they are still not sure if it can be repaired or will be replaced.
“Either way, it will cost about $35,000,” Mullet said.
Thirteen big copper-lined kettles used for making apple butter were too badly damaged to be used again and new ones cost almost $1,700 (each).
And then there is the building. Both Pyles and Mullett praised the BUMFS auxiliary committee for putting a lot of thought into making the new 60-foot by 80-foot building now rising on campus more effective and more efficient than the one they lost.
Amish carpenters did the framing, and MINFAB brought in from Keyser to do the construction, which matches several other newer buildings done by MINFAB on campus.
A large, bright space will house the volunteers preparing apples, opening to a breezeway connecting to the roofed area where wood fires will again burn under the kettles for apple butter.
The new building includes a commercial kitchen for preparing apple dumplings on site, instead of asking volunteers to prepare them at home. Two windows in the front of the kitchen will be used for sales during the festival.
Some festival volunteers arrive each year in RVs they park on campus, so water and electric hookups for 10 RVs were added behind the building.
The local public service district has given the building its own water line, since water usage during festival preparations has been such a problem in the past that resident children were asked not to take showers for a week. Mullett said the new line was well worth the $340 it cost.
The Burlington United Methodist Family Services Facebook page allows everyone to follow the progress of the building — “so all the churches can understand where their money is going,” Pyles says.
Everything is on schedule for an October festival, but one more thing must still fall into place. They need volunteers — at least 100 of them — to prepare the apples.
They ask civic groups, church groups, and individuals available to work even a few hours during the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 1 to call 304-289-6010 and volunteer.
The fires under the kettles will start up about 5:30 a.m. and work goes on all day — though a full day commitment is not required.
It is the last challenge faced in staging this year’s Burlington Apple Festival, and no one knows what the response will be in this uncertain year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.