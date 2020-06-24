CUMBERLAND — Both Hampshire suspects in a May 30 murder here have been extradited from West Virginia.
Jackie Christina Upole, 35, of Levels was moved from Potomac Highlands Regional Jail to the Allegany County (Md.) Detention Center where she joins 21-year-old Dylan Joseph Moyers of Romney behind bars there.
The pair are charged with killing Antonio Maurice Rollins, 25, whose body was found in the kitchen of his Fort Cumberland Homes apartment on May 30 with a bullet hole in the back of his head.
Authorities say Moyers pulled the trigger after Upole drove him there and back to West Virginia along with drugs, cash and personal items of Rollins stolen from the apartment.
Upole was arrested June 12 when she turned herself in at the Romney Detachment of the West Virginia State Police after learning Maryland had issued a warrant for her arrest.
Moyers was arrested in a police raid on his Grassy Lick home on June 9 and extradited to Maryland on June 15.
Both face charges of 1st-degree murder, 2nd-degree murder, and related charges. Upole is also charged with being an accessory to murder.
