1221 CB council

Surrounded by members of the Giffin family, Delegate Ruth Rowan (center) presents Mayor Laura Turner with a $38,000 check from the House of Delegates, a grant to be used for the town’s Todd Giffin Memorial Park.

CAPON BRIDGE — The Capon Bridge Town Council began preparing for next year’s municipal election at their Dec. 13 meeting, at which they also received an update on the town sewer project, and discussed uses for a substantial grant Delegate Ruth Rowan had helped them secure for the town’s Todd Giffin Memorial Park.

Mayor Laura Turner said she had told Delegate Ruth Rowan about the problems the town was having with broken equipment and trash in the park. Thanks to Delegate Rowan, the town was to receive a $38,000 grant from the House of Delegates.

