Surrounded by members of the Giffin family, Delegate Ruth Rowan (center) presents Mayor Laura Turner with a $38,000 check from the House of Delegates, a grant to be used for the town’s Todd Giffin Memorial Park.
CAPON BRIDGE — The Capon Bridge Town Council began preparing for next year’s municipal election at their Dec. 13 meeting, at which they also received an update on the town sewer project, and discussed uses for a substantial grant Delegate Ruth Rowan had helped them secure for the town’s Todd Giffin Memorial Park.
Mayor Laura Turner said she had told Delegate Ruth Rowan about the problems the town was having with broken equipment and trash in the park. Thanks to Delegate Rowan, the town was to receive a $38,000 grant from the House of Delegates.
The mayor had discussed possible uses of the grant both with members of the Giffin family and with Larry See, director of Hampshire County Parks and Recreation, which owns the land on which the park is located.
The mayor said she would like to see “something lasting” done with the money. Discussion in the council meeting favored adding a small pavilion with picnic tables, though no formal decision has been made.
Municipal Election Day in Capon Bridge is scheduled for June 13. Several of the current officeholders were appointed to fill vacant seats, and are required to run for office in the next election, along with officials whose term has expired.
Though Councilman Chris Turner is not up for re-election until 2024, Mayor Turner announced that every other seat will be up for grabs – 3 seats of council for full 4-year terms and one for a partial term of 1 year, a full term for the mayor, and a 1-year partial term for the town recorder.
Candidates must file certificates of announcement at the Capon Bridge Town Hall between Jan. 9 and Jan. 28. There is a $5 filing fee.
The town hall will remain open from 9-5 on Saturday, Jan. 28, to facilitate filing for office.
Poll workers will be needed both on June 13 (Election Day) and during the May 31-June 10 early voting period. The council voted to pay election workers $12 an hour.
Discussing progress on the town’s sewer upgrade, Thrasher project engineer Danny Braham announced: “Things are starting to wind down.” He had done a final walk-through of the Capon Bridge Technology Park end of the project with representatives of the Central Hampshire PSD earlier that day.
Once the full project reaches substantial completion, the town will begin billing the CHPSD for servicing waste from the technology park. First there are some details to be taken care of on the town side of the project, including some code issues with the disinfection building and the generator, which is not expected to arrive until March.
In other business, the council agreed to buy another hand-held radar gun at the request of Police Chief Miles Spence, who reported the town police issued 21 citations and 86 warnings last month.
The Capon Bridge town offices will close at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, and remain closed on Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holiday. They will also close at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, and remain closed Monday, Jan. 2.
The next meeting the town planning commission will hold on the town comprehensive plan will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
