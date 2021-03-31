CHARLESTON —The state of West Virginia played a unique role in the passage of the 26th Amendment 50 years ago.
Now Secretary of State Mac Warner is kicking off a statewide golden anniversary commemoration of the event and the 29-year effort to make it happen.
The 26th Amendment reduced the voting age from 21 to 18 — and it wouldn’t have occurred without the direct effort of West Virginia’s Jennings Randolph.
In November 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt and the U.S. Army faced an intense need for more soldiers for the World War 2 effort. Roosevelt issued an Executive Order, reducing the military draft age from 21 to 18.
At that time, Randolph, a Harrison County native, served West Virginia in the U.S. House of Representatives. Randolph insisted that if the draft age was reduced to 18, then the voting age should be as well.
“If you’re old enough to fight and give your life for your country, then you’re old enough to vote,” Randolph said.
Congress approved Roosevelt’s Executive Order, reducing the draft age, but did not reduce the voting age to 18. In response, Randolph introduced the 1st legislation to create the 26th Amendment in February 1943.
“It would take Congressman Randolph 29 years to get enough support to get Congress to approve the 26th Amendment and to send it to the states for ratification,” Warner said. “Randolph never gave up on giving young adults the right to vote.”
In 1971, during the height of the Vietnam War, then-Senator Randolph garnered enough public support to get the 26th Amendment passed through Congress and sent to the states. What took Randolph 29 years to get through Congress only took 100 days for the states to ratify.
The West Virginia Legislature ratified the Amendment on April 28, 1971. On July 1, 1971, North Carolina became the 38th state to ratify the Amendment, meeting the 3/4 majority required to become part of the Constitution. The 26th Amendment was officially signed into law by President Richard Nixon on July 5, 1971.
Fifty years later, West Virginia’s Secretary of State’s office awards the Jennings Randolph prize that annually recognizes high schools that register at least 85% of their eligible seniors to vote.
Each year, about 40 of the state’s 130 public and private high schools earn the designation. This year, Warner is challenging students to double the number of award-winning high schools to 80 in celebration of the 26th Amendment’s passage.
The Secretary of State’s office is establishing a speakers bureau to provide speakers to high schools, civic groups and college organizations interested in learning more about the 26th Amendment.
On March 23, Warner will invite legislators, dignitaries and the media to join him in a kick-off for the state’s commemoration. On that date, Warner will present the 1st-ever John Lewis Youth Leadership Award to a West Virginian. The National Association of Secretaries of State hosts the award.
