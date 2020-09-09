If COVID-19 weren’t enough to worry about, the annual flu season is just around the corner with its own set of issues.
But, Hampshire County Health Director Stephanie Shoemaker sees some hope for the coming season that go hand-in-hand with the concerns.
“We’re wearing facemasks and doing better at washing hands,” Shoemaker noted, leaving her wondering if that might not make for an easier flu season.
The Health Department will begin administering flu vaccines next Monday, Sept. 14. Call 304-496-9640 to make an appointment. Some drive-through vaccination clinics will be scheduled later in September and October.
Get a vaccine when you normally would, the CDC advises to have protection during the height of flu season.
“September and October are good times to get vaccinated,” Shoemaker said. “However, as long as flu viruses are circulating, vaccination should continue, even in January or later.”
For all that protective measures may help, officials are still saying we’re venturing into a great unknown because nobody knows what flu and COVID-19 together could do.
“Co-infection is possible,” Shoemaker warns. “It sounds like it could be pretty bad. You definitely don't’ want to have both.”
In addition, the healthcare system could be overrun with a combination of COVID patients and flu patients. Local clinics were setting records for seeing flu patients last January.
This year’s flu vaccines have been updated to protect against the 3 or 4 strains most likely to hit the United States this year, the Hong Kong, Guangdong, Washington and Pluket.
New high-dosage vaccines for adults 65 and older are available this year, the CDC said.
Shoemaker said anyone 6 months old or older is a candidate for the flu vaccine. Most of the vaccines are egg-based, but alternatives exist for those with egg allergies.
Officials warn that flu vaccine will not protect against COVID-19.
Some symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 are similar. They’re both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses.
Flu and COVID-19 share many characteristics, but there are some key differences between the two.
The CDC says both COVID-19 and flu can bring on fever or feeling feverish/chills, coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, a sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle pain or body aches and headaches.
Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults
But, the CDC says, COVID-19 victims are also likely to experience loss of smell or taste, confusion, bluish lips and trouble breathing.
