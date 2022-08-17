PAW PAW — The only private water and sewer utility in Hampshire County is apparently not doing the job, and West Virginia’s Public Service Commission is trying to figure out what to do.
P&P Enterprises Utilities serves 2 water customers and 36 sewer customers at Avalon, the clothing-optional resort off Critton Owl Hollow Road in the county’s far northeastern corner.
The PSC held a hearing last Tuesday at Paw Paw Town Hall to hear public comments and evidence as to P&P’s reported failures in supplying water and sewer service to the resort.
In March, the Condominium Owners Association at Avalon asked the PSC to determine if P&P qualifies under West Virginia code as a distressed or failing utility. Tuesday’s hearings were the next step in the process.
The PSC says 4 nearby utilities could take over the operations — Paw Paw, Capon Bridge, Romney or Central Hampshire Public Service District — but all 4 have told the commission that they don’t have the capacity to take on operations at Avalon.
The Commission’s Consumer Advocate Division and all 4 utilities are parties to the case.
In their March filing, property owners said water hasn’t been properly treated, state permits to run the system were left to expire and essential equipment has not been maintained or replaced, leaving condo owners at risk of having no sewer services and having water that was not properly treated.
Owners claim that several residents became ill because of a lack of chlorination in their water system.
The PSC did not announce its timeline to make a ruling on the case or what it might order.
Records from the Secretary of State’s website show that P&P was licensed in 1998 and is managed by Laura Dederer, who has an address at the company’s site on Avalon Road. Notices are to be sent to a Megan Shives in Berkeley Springs and Michael Caryl of the Bowles Rice law firm in Martinsburg is listed on documents as the company’s “organizer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.