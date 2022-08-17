PAW PAW — The only private water and sewer utility in Hampshire County is apparently not doing the job, and West Virginia’s Public Service Commission is trying to figure out what to do.

P&P Enterprises Utilities serves 2 water customers and 36 sewer customers at Avalon, the clothing-optional resort off Critton Owl Hollow Road in the county’s far northeastern corner.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.