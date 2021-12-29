ROMNEY — The county recycling committee learned last week that their grant application to equip the county to run its own recycling center will be funded — though for $7,000 less than the $108,987 requested.
The information came in an email, so few details are available and nothing is certain until the formal announcement is made at the beginning of January.
The county had applied for a Recycling Assistant Grant from the state Department of Environmental Protection REAP (Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) Program. The funds come from fees paid at state transfer stations, not tax dollars.
A previous REAP grant was used to construct the county recycling center in Augusta.
The committee sought the grant to purchase a trailer designed to haul the recycling bins used at the county recycling center to businesses buying recyclables. The center is currently serviced by Apple Valley Waste, which charges $175 to haul away a bin of cardboard.
If the county did its own hauling, this would save the county the $175-per-bin fees, and the county would also collect payments from the recycling businesses to which it is taken — currently around $50 for a load of cardboard.
Committee members Dorothy Kengla of the Hampshire Recycling Cooperative, Susan Parker from DEP, Region 8 Director Jeff Slack, and Sgt. Major Rolf Ronken of Capon Bridge met Monday to begin discussing how the funds will be used.
Ronken, who chaired the meeting, thanked County Clerk Eric Strite and county grant writer Erin Timbrook for their help with the grant application.
They had originally asked for enough to purchase a roll-on gooseneck trailer for recycling bins, a truck to haul it, and 2 years’ salary and maintenance costs plus a snowplow attachment for the truck. The DEP had reduced this by the $7,000 requested for the snowplow, awarding them the rest.
Given the current rate of inflation, the money is not going to go as far as planned. Given the rising cost of trucks, some difficult choices may have to be made.
Strite advised against trying to save money by purchasing a second-hand truck rather than a new one, because the process for bidding out anything bought with state money takes so long that a second-hand truck would be “sold 3 times over” before the county could buy it.
Ronken suggested the committee discuss what is needed first, the truck or the trailer. Strite suggested it should be possible to find a vehicle to do the towing, if they began by buying the trailer.
Parker suggested they might be able to find some savings elsewhere — for example, by hiring PVTA bus drivers part-time as truck drivers.
Further discussion concerned both plans for expansion of recycling, and equipment needs, including a baler that could handle cardboard and plastic grocery bags.
The committee had hoped that along with transporting recyclables from the county center, the truck and trailer could be used to place bins at satellite recycling sites around the county. At present the county is probably collecting only 3% to 5% of the recyclables in the county, Ronken estimated.
Committee members also discussed having recycling incorporated in plans for the new Hampshire County schools to be built next year, and Parker suggested sending letters to local businesses urging them to participate in recycling.
In other business, Kengla reported volunteers are needed to help collect recycling at the county recycling center. She tries to assign 2 per shift, but sometimes only has 1 available. Interested volunteers can reach her at 304-496-7168.
Parker reported the DEP’s recent tire collection at the fairgrounds brought in 4,700 tires.
Strite said the county recycling center would be closed on Christmas day. o
