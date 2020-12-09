Chuck Yeager
1923-2020
Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Charles “Chuck” Yeager, the World War II fighter pilot ace and quintessential test pilot who showed he had the “right stuff” when in 1947 he became the first person to fly faster than sound, has died. He was 97.
Yeager died Monday, his wife, Victoria Yeager, said on his Twitter account.
Yeager, from a small town in the hills of West Virginia, flew for more than 60 years, including piloting an F-15 to near 1,000 mph (1,609 kph) at Edwards in October 2002 at age 79.
“I haven’t yet done everything, but by the time I’m finished, I won’t have missed much,” he wrote in his autobiography. “If I auger in (crash) tomorrow, it won’t be with a frown on my face. I’ve had a ball.”
On Oct. 14, 1947, Yeager, then a 24-year-old captain, pushed an orange, bullet-shaped Bell X-1 rocket plane past 660 mph (1,062 kph) to break the sound barrier, at the time a daunting aviation milestone.
His exploits were told in Tom Wolfe’s book “The Right Stuff,” and in the 1983 film it inspired.
Yeager was born Feb. 23, 1923, in Myra, a tiny community on the Mud River deep in an Appalachian hollow about 40 miles southwest of Charleston.
Tributes to Chuck Yeager
“General Chuck Yeager was an American hero. West Virginia’s native son was larger than life and an inspiration for generations of Americans ... May his example of courage in the face of adversity inspire us all.”
“In an age of media-made heroes, he is the real deal.”
“Most people know Chuck Yeager as the pilot who broke the sound barrier. While his most famous feat certainly transformed the aviation world, Chuck Yeager’s life represents so much more.He embodied the American Dream. A boy from Lincoln County would achieve what pilots then had only dreamed about. He was built of the Right Stuff and lived his life in service to his country.”
“Gen. Yeager’s pioneering and innovative spirit advanced America’s abilities in the sky and set our nation’s dreams soaring into the jet age and the space age.”
“An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest pilot, and a legacy of strength, adventure, and patriotism will be remembered forever.”
