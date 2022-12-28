WVSDB fire

ROMNEY — The past year has been full of big headlines, but the biggest one was, without a doubt, the blaze that razed the Administration Building at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind to the ground.

The historic building met the beginning of its end around 6 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, when the fire was reported in the unoccupied building. It didn’t take long for the fire to spread through the entire building; it burned hot and fast as 12 crews united to fight the blaze.

