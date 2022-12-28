ROMNEY — The past year has been full of big headlines, but the biggest one was, without a doubt, the blaze that razed the Administration Building at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind to the ground.
The historic building met the beginning of its end around 6 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, when the fire was reported in the unoccupied building. It didn’t take long for the fire to spread through the entire building; it burned hot and fast as 12 crews united to fight the blaze.
The building housed the school’s Internet and phone system, but administrative offices had been moved out last summer. No one was hurt either during the fire or while it was being put out.
The fire raged almost the entire day, with over 100 firefighters battling the flames as Route 50 through Romney was closed. Employees from Sheetz, 7-Eleven, McDonald’s, Subway, Dominos, Italian Touch and Fox’s teamed up to provide first responders with food, drinks or supplies.
Fighting the fire took more than just stamina; the town’s water reserves were drained as well, placing some Romney residents on a boil-water notice.
The building was beyond a total loss.
The charred shell of the once-grand structure sat smoldering after the fire companies declared it “out,” and then the investigation into exactly what caused the fire began.
After 6 days of in-depth investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the national ATF (Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) response team that rolled into Romney, the official cause was ruled as “undetermined,” which meant that the damage to the structure was so severe that no other cause (accidental, intentional or natural) could be determined with certainty.
As with any jarring, unprecedented event such as a fire of this magnitude, the question always seems to be, “what’s next?”
The Hampshire County community was no different.
The remains of the historic structure would be demolished, came the news from the state Department of Education. But when, and then what?
After the fire, Gov. Jim Justice released a statement indicating that the structure would be rebuilt, saying, “We are committed to rebuilding what was lost and making sure this institution has what it needs to continue its important mission in Hampshire County.”
Rebuilding it wasn’t really in the cards,
Folks from all positions and all corners of the county sounded off, some pointing out that the structure should be rebuilt, others emphasizing a need to preserve the history of the building, others leaning toward a museum or a kid-friendly park or green space.
At the beginning of August, dirt finally started moving on the demolition of what was left of the Admin Building, and then-State Superintendent Clayton Burch said the area would become a green space, an extension of the bus loop and front entrance to the school, and possibly be the home to a memorial to the beloved building.
The structure was completely removed by the beginning of September.
No visible movement has been made in the space as far as a monument goes, but the cleared space is certainly green and open, bringing the look of the WVSDB campus into the future, but never allowing the community to forget its past.
