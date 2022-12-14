The WVU School of Nursing (WVUSON) Potomac State College Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program is accepting applications for Fall 2023 admission, now through March 15, 2023. Acceptance into the program is competitive and spaces are limited to 24 students each fall.
Pre-nursing and other college major students may apply for admission to the BSN program after 1 semester of college coursework but must also meet other criteria, including successfully passing a background check, urine drug screening and physical exam/immunizations review by their healthcare provider.
Admitted students must complete Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and American Heart Association Basic Life Support (BLS) trainings as well as maintain health insurance. Additionally, students admitted to the BSN program must carry a 3.0 GPA throughout the program’s entirety.
Students accepted for admission into the WVUSON Potomac State BSN program follow the same progression plan, curriculum, policies, procedures, and student handbook as students on the Morgantown campus; however, they can complete all 4 years of the program on the Keyser campus.
Nursing students in the BSN program must purchase program-approved nursing uniforms and shoes for clinical rotations. In addition, students must have a laptop and privacy screen/filter for classroom and clinical work.
Students in the BSN program learn in smart classrooms; build their confidence and apply clinical judgment skills in state-of-the-science simulation labs; and gain hands-on experience in many clinical facilities, including hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and community agencies.
In addition to completing 100 hours of community service throughout the duration of the nursing program, and in keeping with the University’s commitment to improve health care for all West Virginians, BSN students complete a rural capstone experience during their senior year.
