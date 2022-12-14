The WVU School of Nursing (WVUSON) Potomac State College Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program is accepting applications for Fall 2023 admission, now through March 15, 2023. Acceptance into the program is competitive and spaces are limited to 24 students each fall.

Pre-nursing and other college major students may apply for admission to the BSN program after 1 semester of college coursework but must also meet other criteria, including successfully passing a background check, urine drug screening and physical exam/immunizations review by their healthcare provider.  

