Bragging rights?
Editor:
In the Review(3/17/21), there were three separate articles and an opinion piece by Mr. King (Thank you, Jim) outlining the litany of benefits going to individuals, as well as, state, county and local governments and various entities stemming from the recently enacted American Rescue Plan.
This is a massive piece of legislation that will have a significant positive impact on the lives of every single one of us. Read the articles ... The list of benefits is quite impressive.
This bill was passed by Congress without a single vote by a Republican Senator and only a handful of Republican Representatives. In Senator Capito’s most recent Capitol Update, she bragged about this, decrying the wasteful spending on “non-covid” related elements of the bill.
She did not clearly specify what she meant by “non-covid” related spending and I cannot imagine why she and her colleagues voted against legislation that a majority of Americans, including Republicans, supported. I also doubt that she is lobbying our Governor in an effort to have him refuse these funds for our state. You know he’ll be bragging about all the good things he’ll be doing for our state with this money.
So, I am going to cut out those articles and mail them to Ms. Capito (I wonder if she bothers to read the Review each week?) for her perusal and consideration.
It is my fervent hope that she will come to the realization that West Virginians are grateful for the help that they will be receiving. Why don’t you do the same? She might get the message.
Leroy James, Augusta
Who’s paying?
Editor:
I assume from Charlie Streisel’s commentary of Feb. 17, 2021, that he is in favor of Medicare for All (paragraph 3, “Health care must be available and affordable for everyone”). Where will the money come from to “strengthen the Affordable Car Act”?
To start, the ACA money was taken from Medicare that I and countless others paid into over our time as tax-paying employed individuals. I know that no one asked for, nor did I give permission to use any of the money I paid into Medicare (and Social Security) for 41 years to start the ACA. Now we, senior citizens, are being told that Medicare and Social Security will soon run out of money.
A big part of the problem is that when the federal government needed a cash flow they took from these 2 programs. They supposedly wrote IOUs, but have never put any of these funds back. Since there are no legal restrictions on their ability to commandeer these funds they do so.
We, the people, need a “lockbox” act tto keep their hands off our money. These funds were paid by us for these specific programs to help provide for us when we are old and no longer working.
It’s time for the government to put back the money (with interest) and time for the people to elect representatives and senators who will preserve these programs.
Vickie C. Michael, Paw Paw
