CAPON BRIDGE — The Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Department held their annual banquet last weekend, ringing in 2023 by handing out awards to members who made a difference in the last year.
Eric Keckley earned both the President’s Award and Firefighter of the Year for the department. Rob Toothman took the title of Probationary Member of the Year.
Community Outpatient & Residential Recovery (WVCORR) received a Community Service award for their assistance with fundraising, general aid, apparatus cleaning and more over the past year, Tammy Unger also was honored for her dedication to helping out the department.
Carl Nitz won the award for “Top Responder” in the past year, while Brayden Cook was honored with a General Membership Award, and Taylor Holben took home the Chief’s Award from Chief Robbie Roach.
At the banquet, Mayor Laura Turner also swore in the department’s new officers:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.