0208 cb fire awards 1.jpg

Mayor Laura Turner swears in new officers (left to right) Steve Leonard, Taylor Holben, Brayden Cook, Carl Nitz, Eric Keckley and Chief Robbie Roach.

CAPON BRIDGE — The Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Department held their annual banquet last weekend, ringing in 2023 by handing out awards to members who made a difference in the last year.

Eric Keckley earned both the President’s Award and Firefighter of the Year for the department. Rob Toothman took the title of Probationary Member of the Year.

0208 cb fire awards 2.jpg

Brayden Cook (left) receives the General Membership Award from outgoing president Taylor Holben.

