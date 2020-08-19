ROMNEY — Returning to school will be an open-and-shut case for the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
The campus will open to students on Labor Day (Sept. 7) — and shut to outsiders for the first time in the school’s 150-year history.
“The campus really needs to be closed to foot traffic,” Superintendent Pat Homberg said. “Our job is to protect the students.”
She said she hopes the closing of campus is temporary, until the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.
Students will be spending more time on campus than they have in years as WVSDB implements its back-to-school plan. Homegoings, which have been almost weekly for 7 years, will be reduced to about once a month, with the first one coming in October and the next 2 for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
“The campus really needs to be closed to foot traffic because the youngsters will be in the dorms,” Homberg said. “They’re going to be outside a lot.”
Protecting the resident students will mean a lot of cleaning, including playground equipment and all the “high-touch” areas, Homberg said.
A 13-member team produced WVSDB’s plan for re-entry and mitigation that was released last week.
Students will be in classrooms Monday through Thursday and Friday morning. Friday afternoons they will learn from their dorms or home.
Students and staff will wear facemasks when they can’t keep 6 feet apart. Students will eat lunch in their classrooms.
If the school has to shut down because of a COVID-19 outbreak, WVSDB is putting together a remote learning plan for students.
The plan outlines procedures for everything from bus rides to dorm life under 3 scenarios: standard procedures, risk reduction and remediation for positive cases.
