And then there were 3.
As the dust settles after election night, the 7-candidate school board race will see incumbent Ed Morgan with another 4 years at the helm, along with 2 new faces.
Morgan’s tally soared past the other 6 candidates, with a total of 1,422 votes. Following on his heels election night was Romney’s Kim Poland, a longtime Hampshire County Schools employee – and head of the county’s Service Personnel Association – tallied 1,281 votes.
The 3rd seat will be filled by newcomer Corena Mongold of Green Spring, though numbers-wise, Kathy Jeffreys (Augusta) racked up more votes – 1,187, to be exact.
Jeffreys hails from District G, same as Morgan and current board member Matt Trimble. Only 2 candidates from a single district can hold a seat on the board, and with Morgan topping the vote count and Trimble holding a seat for another 2 years, the seat will pass over Jeffreys to Mongold, who brought in 933 votes.
The school board, as of July 1, will be Morgan, Trimble, Bernie Hott, Mongold and Poland.
Morgan, at the Feb. 25 candidate forum, expressed his desire to not only be reelected to the board, but also said that he hoped to take Debbie Champ’s position as board president. Currently, he’s the vice president.
School board members are elected to 4-year terms, and Morgan, Poland and Mongold’s terms will officially begin July 1.
