MORGANTOWN— During a special meeting of the West Virginia University Board of Governors, officials introduced the next target for reorganization and adjusted the timeline for the review of academic service units.

President Gordon Gee told the board that he introduced “transformation” in his first speech as president in 2014, and over the last 10 years, 500 non-academic positions have been cut.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.