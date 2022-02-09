POINTS — The State Police and Department of Environmental Protection are looking for a driver who lost at least 3 drums of home heating fuel Saturday night, spilling it along the Slanesville Pike.
“Somebody somewhere knows what happened,” said Brian “Tad” Malcolm, Hampshire County’s director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.
He, State Police, DEP, the Division of Highways and fire companies from Levels and Slanesville were all called out to assist cleanup, direct traffic and investigate the spill.
It occurred on Slanesville Pike less than a mile west of Points around 7:40 p.m. Saturday.
A vehicle or trailer was hauling drums of fuel west and lost 3 barrels of it coming up to Chicken Run Road, Malcolm said.
“One hit the guard rail and ruptured,” he said. “One drum rolled into the side ditch and one leaked about 2/3rds of it rolling down the road in the side ditch.”
Crews at the scene used absorbent materials to sop up the spill. Malcolm said none appeared to get into the creek that runs alongside the pike.
“We got what we could in the ruptured drum,” Malcolm said.
In addition, Malcolm said, another, 4th barrel was spotted a couple miles further west, near Campbell Road on the Springfield Pike.
But, when he drove past there the next morning, it was gone.
“A 400-pound barrel of oil was removed from there,” Malcolm said. “Everybody would like to know who dropped it.”
Sgt. S.R. Smith of the State Police Romney Detachment said his office is investigating and working with DEP.
Anyone with any information about the case can call the State Police at 304-822-3561.
