0111 barn bids.tif

ROMNEY — The town barn on Depot Street is inching closer and closer to stabilization, as the Romney Development Authority approved a bid last week to move forward with bracing the structure.

Romney town attorney Logan Mantz clarified before the Development Authority approved the bid that at this point in the project, the barn won’t be “repaired,” but “stabilized.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.