ROMNEY — The town barn on Depot Street is inching closer and closer to stabilization, as the Romney Development Authority approved a bid last week to move forward with bracing the structure.
Romney town attorney Logan Mantz clarified before the Development Authority approved the bid that at this point in the project, the barn won’t be “repaired,” but “stabilized.”
The barn is in bad shape, with the roof in significant disrepair and the structure – especially the west wing of the U-shaped barn – deteriorating with each passing week.
The Preservation Alliance of West Virginia awarded the project a $60,000 grant this fall, which, matched with the $60,000 that has been raised through various fundraisers, left the Development Authority with about $120,000 to spend on the stabilization.
The approved bid was “as close as we could get to a value bid as possible,” Mantz said, adding that the winning contractor is a “reputable contractor who knows the project intimately.”
Statton Clark and Jim Pownall are the contractors for the stabilization project, which is the next necessary step toward restoring the barn as a whole and repurposing it in the community. It’s not a speedy process, but every step brings the end goal closer, Mantz said.
“While this is exciting, it’s a few steps before the hammers start moving,” he said. “But all the major snags should be behind us.”
The scope of work for the barn’s stabilization focuses on getting the walls braced up and strong enough to support a roof replacement for the structure. The west wing is in the worst shape, Mantz said, and actually will end up accounting for about 60 percent of the cost of the project.
So far, barring a bit of snow, wind and ice, the winter has been fairly mild – which aids in the longevity of the 90-plus year old structure.
“I’m thinking the timing is good,” Mantz said. “She’s doing as good as she can this winter. She’s holding on.”
The barn was built in 1929, and was transferred from the state Department of Education to the Town of Romney in 2020. Since then, the town has been discussing repairs and repurposing the building for community use.
Earlier in 2022, the town council approved the creation of a Municipal Development Authority, which would be the official entity taking the lead on the barn stabilization and restoration project. The board also would be charged with facilitating business development within the town limits.
Since last spring, the Save the Barn committee – an unofficial group led by passionate community members – has hosted several fundraisers to bring in money for the barn stabilization. They held a “Raise the Roof” auction in April, then a golf tournament in August and a Halloween party in October.
