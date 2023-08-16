WVU linguists

WVU researchers Breann Tennyson, an undergraduate in communication sciences and disorders, Jonah Katz, associate professor of linguistics, and Taya Sullivan, a dual major in neuroscience and Spanish, test recording setups and room acoustics by inspecting waveforms and spectrograms of voices.

A West Virginia University study of American English and Spanish speakers’ pronunciation of certain consonants could change linguists’ understanding of how people learn to speak.

In prior research, Jonah Katz, associate professor in the Eberly College of Arts and Sciences, had observed unusual patterns for consonants between vowels across “language after language.” Katz’s observations led him to question what most linguists believe: that these aspects of speech are learned by internalizing abstract rules about how to deal with, say, a “t” sound when it is between vowels within a word, as opposed to when it starts or ends a word.

