ROMNEY — Romney Police Department added bike patrolling to their program this past summer to build a strong relationship with the community.
There are still 2 current officers patrolling the streets the 2-wheel way; Officer James Smith and Officer Brian Kerling.
Both officers have received positive feedback since the program’s inception as bike patrolling lends itself to being more approachable, Kerling shared.
He mentioned that one resident thought the department made them ride bikes.
“That’s not the case,” he clarified, “it’s not like we are doing budget cuts because of gas prices.”
However, he did admit that bike patrolling is economically cheaper and has health benefits. The drawback is that the officer doesn’t have all the equipment they would find in a police car.
“We have got to stay healthy so we can still perform regular duties.”
Kerling said the officers would not ride in the snow or extreme cold or unsafe conditions.
He shared that he has not made any arrests while riding his bicycle, but he has in the past.
“It hasn’t happened to me at this agency, but it has happened to me at other agencies, and that’s why you have (other officers) out.”
There are only certain times during our regular work week when we may have a little bit of an overlap where one of us can ride a bicycle,” Kerling shared.
In those situations, he would call another unit to pick up the arrested person, emphasizing the need for 2 officers to be on duty for the program to work.
“You catch people doing all sorts of things, especially at night,” he laughed.
Kerling works day shifts, reducing the likelihood for him to “catch” things, but “catching” things or people isn’t the core focus of the endeavor.
“A bicycle is more of a tool that you can use as public relations and go in places where it is harder to patrol in a police car, between buildings and alleys.”
Kerling mentioned that Officer Smith seemed thrilled about the program even though he only works part-time in Hampshire County.
“I get on as much as I can,” Smith confirmed.
There has yet to be a formally scheduled route for the officers.
“To be honest, the route I pick tends to be the easiest to bike,” Kerling laughed. The officers’ equipment and body armor add extra weight to the rider.
Smith and Kerling still use their personal bicycles, and Smith is the only one with an electric bike.
The police department is working on a grant to equip the riders with electric bicycles, which should ease the steep, uphill rides.
“I think once we get squared away with our equipment, then maybe we could put on a bicycle clinic for kids where they can come and ask questions,” Kerling said.
Smith recalled one of his earlier rides where he stopped to check on a couple of kids working on a bike. Afterward, the kids approached him with curiosity-filled questions and realized how affable Smith was. “Suddenly, I’m patrolling down Gravel Lane with 5 kids,” Smith laughed.
Smith spoke with zest of the potential shift in strengthening healthy relationships between officers and the community members they serve. In reference of the media’s spotlight on police officers, Smith stressed the need for officers to “thrive” under stressful situations and to know when and how to react.
He spoke highly of the department here and the citizens of Romney.
“It’s lovely working here,” Smith said.
