ROMNEY — If you’re looking for a way to give back and do some good, give blood in February.
One of the most unsettling trends that has emerged since March 2020 has been the 10 percent overall blood donation decline in the United States. Ten percent may not sound like a lot, but now, the American Red Cross is facing a national crisis.
There are 2 upcoming blood drives in Hampshire County: one on Feb. 17 at Hope Christian Church in Augusta, starting at 1:30 p.m., and one on Feb. 22 at Covenant Baptist Church in Romney, also beginning at 1:30.
Appointments can be scheduled on the Red Cross website or app, with each location and date offering a wide selection of times.
Right now, the crisis is so bad that all blood types are needed, but there are 2 types in particular that the American Red Cross is in dire need of: Type O positive, which is the most transfused blood type, Type O negative, which is what emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine the blood type of patients in the most serious of situations, and platelets, which are tiny cells in your blood that form clots and stop bleeding, and are essential to surviving and fighting cancer, chronic diseases and traumatic injuries.
Blood cannot be manufactured, so there’s only 1 solution to the national shortage: more folks need to give, and more often. The Red Cross has had to limit their blood product distributions so much that some hospitals nationwide may not receive even 1 in 4 blood products they need.
How do you know if you’re eligible to give blood?
There are limitations on who can give blood, and there are several eligibility requirements. For example, you can’t give blood if you have a fever or are sick on the day of donation or are on any antibiotics. You also have to weigh at least 110 pounds; individuals with lower blood volumes may not tolerate the removal of the required volume of blood given with the whole blood donation. There are limitations that include folks who have traveled out of the country, as well as folks who may have certain underlying medical conditions. There’s a list of medical conditions on the Red Cross website; make sure you double check your eligibility before scheduling to donate.
Making an appointment to give blood is simple enough; go to the American Red Cross website (www.redcrossblood.org) and click “Donate Blood.” They also have an American Red Cross “Blood Donor” app, which can be easily downloaded onto your mobile device for easy scheduling at drives near you.
If, for whatever reason, you are not eligible to give blood, the Red Cross is also looking for volunteers and blood drive hosts. Financial donations can go a long way as well, and information about how to help in ways other than blood donation can be found on the Red Cross website. o
