Sheriff’s Kids Kamp is back for 2022 — back from a 2-year hiatus and back at its original home.
Deadline to apply for the weekend camp is next Friday, May 6.
The camp runs June 5-7, the weekend after school is out, at Hampshire Park on River Road.
Sheriff Nathan Sions originated kids kamp during his 1st term in office, 2006. It ran every year through 2019, then was canceled for the last 2 years by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The camp is for ages 9 to 14.
Throughout the weekend campers will be able to spend time with sheriff’s officers and learn about issues like bullying, fire safety and internet safety.
Along with the educational components, campers will have recreational activities throughout the weekend.
A donation of $25 per camper is suggested, but the sheriff’s office said it is not a requirement.
“If a camper can’t afford it, we still want to give them the opportunity to attend camp,” Capt. Jamie Carter told the Review in 2019.
Applications can be picked up at the Sheriff’s office, 66 N. High St. in Romney, or downloaded from the website, hampshirecountysheriffwv.com. They must be turned in by 4 p.m. May 6. Mail applications in an envelope that says “Kids Kamp Application.”
For more information, call the office at 304-822-3894.
