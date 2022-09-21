Vote 2021

BERKELEY SPRINGS — As counties are looking ahead toward November and the general election, May’s primary results were thought to be well in-hand – except that last week, a notice from the Morgan County Clerk’s office sent to primary candidates suggested something a little different for the House of Delegate District 89 race.  

The notice signed by Kimberly Nickles, the Morgan County Clerk, alerted candidates on the primary ballot that the WV Secretary of State found a discrepancy in ballots cast in the election versus voter history.

