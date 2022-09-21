BERKELEY SPRINGS — As counties are looking ahead toward November and the general election, May’s primary results were thought to be well in-hand – except that last week, a notice from the Morgan County Clerk’s office sent to primary candidates suggested something a little different for the House of Delegate District 89 race.
The notice signed by Kimberly Nickles, the Morgan County Clerk, alerted candidates on the primary ballot that the WV Secretary of State found a discrepancy in ballots cast in the election versus voter history.
As many as 245 votes may not have been counted during the primary election.
Nickles added in the notice that her belief is that 2 races may be affected by the discrepancy – the Morgan County Commission race between Bill Clark and Gary “G.W.” Easton and District 89’s race between incumbent Ruth Rowan and newcomer Darren Thorne.
“We feel that (the numbers are) in the early voting count,” Nickles said Monday. “We had 2 machines go down during early voting…we’re hoping that’s where they’re at.”
She also said that at today’s Morgan County Commission meeting, the County Clerk’s office will attempt to discover the origin of the discrepancy.
Donald Kersey III, general counsel for the WV Secretary of State’s election division, explained how the error was identified in the first place: Brittany Westfall, Director of Elections, was conducting an administrative review of voter history data in the Statewide Voter Registration System.
She noticed that, when comparing the number of apparent participating voters in this May’s primary election in Morgan County with the number of ballots cast as reported by the county after canvass, that there were approximately 245 more voters receiving history than actual ballots cast.
And, he added, county clerks have 120 days after every election to enter voter history into the SVRS. From the May 10 election, 120 days was Sept. 7 – the very day Westfall identified the discrepancies and notified Nickles.
As far as the potential for the numbers to change the outcome of the primary election, “it could,” Nickles said, but added she wouldn’t comment further until they get the numbers and figure out their next steps.
If the primary election results do change, the county must follow a process to decertify the results, re-canvass, certify the results with the additional ballots, and then the county’s “Ballot Commissioners” – a public body constituted by appointees, it contains 1 Democrat, 1 Republican and the county clerk – will follow a process detailed in state code to correct the ballots.
In the May election, Rowan faced a primary opponent for the 1st time in a decade. Thorne, a farmer and former truck driver who lives off Little Cacapon Road, defeated the 9-term Republican incumbent by less than 40 votes on May 10’s Election Day.
“I’m disappointed that it happened,” said Thorne about the discrepancy, “but we are also human beings and I understand mistakes happen, as long as we find it was just a mistake. I don’t think it’ll hurt my race. I understand things happen.”
Rowan remarked that when she was alerted to the issue, it was “a big surprise.”
“This was my 10th time on the ballot, and there’s never been anything like this before,” she said. “It just blew me away. I was not expecting that.”
District 89 includes 15 Hampshire County precincts and 3 in Morgan County. The Hampshire precincts – the northeastern 2/3 of the county, including Romney, Augusta and Capon Bridge – went for Thorne in the primary election, vote-wise, 795 to 785.
In Morgan, Thorne overtook Rowan with his 196 votes to her 169.
Thorne also commented that because the general election is coming up soon, it would be “a mess” if the outcome changed, since ballots have already been printed for the Nov. 8 election.
Logistically, if the Ballot Commissioners determine that there is an error that needs to be corrected, the paper absentee ballots will need to be reprinted (or stickers printed and placed on every ballot showing the proper candidate’s name), voting machines must be reprogrammed and any absentee voters who were mailed a ballot with an error must be offered an opportunity to receive a corrected ballot.
“It’s not common, but not unheard of, for a county clerk to have to correct an error on ballots that have already been issued to voters,” Kersey explained. “Certainly not preferred, but it’s happened in the past and is possible.”
Nickles said that all candidates are encouraged to attend today’s Morgan County Commission meeting at 77 Fairfax Street in Berkeley Springs, in meeting room 101, with the press invited as well.
“We want to be as transparent as possible,” she said.
Keep an eye on the Review's Facebook and website for election updates.
