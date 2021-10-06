Warm the Children – the charity that has never spent a dime on anything other than warm clothes for children – is now taking applications for its 28th year.
Patty Anderson, who heads up the community-wide nonprofit effort, says Warm the Children has the capacity to help more kids than it has the last couple of years.
In 2020, 413 children from 170 families were given winter coats, hats, gloves, socks and other items that amount to at least 1 full outfit. That’s down from 600-plus a few years before.
While applicants have to be income eligible, Anderson noted that the income level needed is not that low.
“The guidelines are liberal,” she said. “Many folks, even with a couple of parents working, could qualify for it.”
She said a 4-member family with income as high as $50,000 could qualify. Last year’s limit was $4,367 a month for a family of 4.
“If you are working, but short on cash, be sure and apply,” she urged.
The deadline is Nov. 17 and Anderson hopes to have all the clothing distributed before Thanksgiving.
“That way they get it before we have cold weather,” Anderson said.
Even after the deadline, Warm the Children will try to help.
“We are always open to receiving applications even after that if they move in, are in need or didn’t know about the program or whatever,” Anderson said.
Applications are available at all the schools, and some will go home in backpacks for children in the weekend meal programs. Churches and food pantries have applications too. The application is also published weekly in the Review.
Warm the Children has a couple of little siblings as part of its giving family.
Warm Up to Reading, which began a few years ago, provides books to recipients. Anderson said anyone who wants to donate well-respected books for children from pre-k to 10th grade would be appreciated.
And for the 2nd year, gently used clothing will be available to fill in gaps in the official program.
Anderson said the used clothing will be given to other siblings (over 16) in eligible families or to children with needs that aren’t eligible, such as when a grandparent is caring for a child, but doesn’t have official custody.
Eastern West Virginia Community Action is taking applications. A 2-step system determines eligibility of participants based on financial need.
The initial application can be picked up at Eastern W.Va. Community Action, 500 E. Main St., Suite D, in Romney or at Anderson’s Corner, or clipped out of the Hampshire Review. Those applications are reviewed and Patricia Estill at Eastern W.Va. Community Action will provide 2nd-phase applications to finish the eligibility screening.
All of the money donated by the community goes directly toward buying clothing items. Warm the Children workers are all volunteers and none of the money raised goes to administrative or overhead costs. Every penny is spent on clothing and given back to the community.
Volunteers shop for deals all year long. Clothing is purchased and stored throughout the year to help ensure volunteers can pick up new items when they’re on sale to help maximize funds and better utilize the donations they receive.
For more information on the program, call Anderson at 304-671-2369. To submit applications, call Estill at 304-822-5584 or visit Eastern West Virginia Community Action.
