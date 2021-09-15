ROMNEY — The Romney Water Department will be flushing fire hydrants throughout town the next 2 weeks.
Flushing should be the weeks of Sept. 20 and 27.
When hydrants are flushed discoloration of the water occurs. The discoloration and turbulent water are in no way harmful to your health.
Residents should check both hot and cold water for discoloration before doing any laundry or dishwashing. If water is discolored, house lines should be flushed through all available spigots until the water runs clear again.
The State Health Department requires a periodic flushing of hydrants.
The town’s water department said it regrets any inconvenience to water customers and appreciates the cooperation of customers
