The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security is dealing with 19 hoax threats about school shootings and other violence on school property that they – and other law enforcement agencies – received last Wednesday. These 19 threats came from 17 different counties around the state, and Hampshire County was not one of them.
The counties that received these false threats were Barbour, Berkeley, Cabell, Greenbrier, Hancock, Harrison, Jefferson, Kanawha, Marion, McDowell, Mercer, Monongalia, Ohio, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor and Wood.
None of these threats were credible, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed Thursday morning, but the false reports prompted an all-call from Superintendent Jeff Pancione last Wednesday evening.
Hampshire County didn’t receive any calls regarding these active shooter situations, he emphasized, encouraging students and staff to have “heightened sense of awareness,” limiting visitors and students out of class.
“In general, just being more conscious and aware of the situations around your schools,” he said. “Additionally, I am reminding all students and staff, if they see something suspicious, report it immediately.”
He added that a threat against the schools is a felony.
These false reports are an example of “swatting”– when someone contacts emergency services or 911 centers in an attempt to bring a large and armed law enforcement presence to a certain location. Tying up emergency services like this can be deadly, the Department of Homeland Security said Thursday.
“Each threat is taken seriously and thoroughly investigated,” said Jeff Sandy, secretary of Homeland Security. “We are 100 percent committed to continuing to ensure the health, safety and well-being of students and communities. We diligently work across departments and agencies too respond, monitor and investigate these alleged threats.”
FBI Pittsburgh even made a comment about the seriousness of the swatting incidents across the Mountain State.
“It is important to note that law enforcement is going to use all available resources to investigate a school threat until we determine whether it is real or not. Investigating hoax threats drains law enforcement resources and diverts us from responding to an actual crisis,” their statement read.
Hoax threats can shut down schools, cause undue stress and fear to the public and cost taxpayers lots of money – not to mention, potentially ruin the future of the student actually making the threat, FBI Pittsburgh added.
West Virginia has partnered with My Mobile Witness to implement a “see something, send something” reporting system that can be done through a smartphone. Download the free “See, Send” app and enter the appropriate information, and the app is ready for reporting. The user will be able to submit tips for “Crime/Suspicious Activity” and “School Threat or Safety Issues,” as well as request help for “Suicide or Addiction.”
