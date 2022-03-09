ROMNEY — The Peach Festival and Romney town pool both received funding from the Hampshire County Commission at Tuesday’s meeting, while decisions were postponed on requests from the county Development Authority and a group of department heads seeking an increase in staff salaries.
The commissioners granted Peach Festival Chairwoman Barbie Hillenbrand’s request to increase their support to $3,500 from last year’s $2,500, given rising costs and added expenses, including plans to add a bus to transport people parking at a distance and new events including a motorcycle show and a peach painting contest for local school children.
Noting that businesses pay higher taxes, Commission President Brian Eglinger advocated supporting the Peach Festival as a way of giving back to them, bringing more people into town to use their services.
Commissioner Bob Hott responded to a request of $8,000 to $10,000 for the Romney town pool by suggesting $10,000, and the commissioners agreed. It was noted that many pool users come from outside the town, and the pool’s expenses are rising.
The commissioners postponed decisions on 3 requests from Hampshire County Development Authority Executive Director Eileen Johnson — replenishing the authority’s Infrastructure Revolving Fund, paying for replacement of the Romney Business Park multi-tenant building’s roof and having the Capon Bridge Technology Park water system’s telemetry repaired.
The Infrastructure Revolving Loan Fund, originally set up with $250,000 of state funds, provided short-term loans needed to jumpstart public infrastructure projects — for example, loaning money for the initial studies required to support grant requests.
Johnson noted it had been used multiple times before the authority agreed to grant the whole amount to help fund Capon Bridge’s sewer project, without asking for repayment.
Johnson was hoping to replenish the fund and increase the amount to $300,000. Responding to a suggestion from Commissioner Dave Cannon, she explained American Rescue Plan funds could not be used for replenishment of a loan fund, even when infrastructure is involved, because ARP monies must be fully spent in the next few years.
Hott said he was not in favor because he did not think county revenues would be high enough, Eglinger said he was in favor of replenishment, but not of the increase, and Cannon also favored replenishment. All 3 agreed a decision would have to wait until they had this year’s budget figures.
Decisions were similarly postponed on an estimated $310,000 for a new roof for the 17-year-old Romney Business Park multi-tenant building and an estimated $24,000 to repair the Capon Bridge Technology Park telemetry system before its water system can be transferred to the Central Hampshire Puublic Service District.
A group of county department heads appealed to the commission for an additional $100 a month for staff members. Sheriff Nathan Sions pointed out the rising cost of gas and groceries and estimated 40 to 50 staff members would be affected.
The commissioners agreed to consider the pay raises along with the other requests in upcoming deliberations on next year’s budget that will begin March 15.
The county operates on a fiscal year that begins July 1, and the commissioners’ proposed budget for 2022-2023 is due in the state auditor’s office by March 28.
