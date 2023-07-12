Koolwink check

(Left to right) Robert Lee, Mayor Beverly Keadle, Keri Shreve, Kay Lee and Patty Anderson, pictured at the Koolwink last week as the Lees donated $10,000 to the pool fund.

ROMNEY — Donations for the Romney pool project are flowing in, and a $10,000 donation from the Koolwink Motel came with good memories – and a challenge for other Hampshire County businesses and individuals.

Robert and Kay Lee presented Mayor Beverly Keadle and Romney Parks and Rec president Keri Shreve with a $10,000 check on Friday, bringing the total of fundraised and donated dollars beyond $50,000.

