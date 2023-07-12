ROMNEY — Donations for the Romney pool project are flowing in, and a $10,000 donation from the Koolwink Motel came with good memories – and a challenge for other Hampshire County businesses and individuals.
Robert and Kay Lee presented Mayor Beverly Keadle and Romney Parks and Rec president Keri Shreve with a $10,000 check on Friday, bringing the total of fundraised and donated dollars beyond $50,000.
Kay reminisced about her time at the Romney pool, back when she and her brother would be itching with anticipation to get through the gate.
“Those were wonderful days, when we’d get to go to the pool,” she said. “My father was a freight agent for the railroad in Petersburg, and my mother was here (at the motel) managing the till by herself all day. We’d get ready and wait until she got a break between phone calls and customers…she’d put this sign on the door, ‘be right back,’ and take us.”
Robert’s family used to rent the pool, too, Kay said – they even rented it to go swimming on their wedding day.
It was more than just excitement to go to the pool, though, she remembered, but the thrill of showing their parents everything they learned that day when they came to pick them up: dog paddling, jumping into the deep end, a cannonball.
“She had a blast,” Robert said about Kay’s experience at the pool, but emphasized he was a “Levels boy” and had to go to the river.
“It absolutely made my day,” said pool fundraiser organizer Patty Anderson about the Lees’ donation. “It was such a wonderful, generous gift…they remember how important it was to have some sort of organized recreation in the summer for the children.”
Hopefully, this $10,000 donation can be a challenge to other Hampshire County businesses – and individuals, too, especially the ones with current or past ties to Romney or good memories associated with the town pool.
The project was granted $30,000 from the County Commission, and has welcomed several sizeable donations (like the $10,000 donated by Helping Hands) and funds raised at community events, like the Celtic Concert by Honeybee Community Choir scheduled for next weekend.
There was a “Bluegrass & BBQ” event held over the weekend too, which brought in its own solid chunk of change. Details on that can be found elsewhere in the Review.
The project has a $70,000 goal for its “phase 1,” which is the development of a blueprint and plan for a new pool replacing the decades-old one on School Street, which is closed this season due to high maintenance costs and need for facility repairs and upgrades. The $70,000 price tag is strictly for the planning and engineering proposal – more funds will need to flow in during the following phases for construction and maintenance, so the project is looking at an uphill battle.
The Town of Romney has applied for a grant to cover the $70,000 planning phase, and if they’re awarded the funds, money raised by the community will go toward the construction and maintenance of the new pool facility.
There’s a social media page dedicated to sharing updates, fundraising plans and other important information related to the pool – find “Romney Pool Project” on Facebook. As of Monday afternoon, there were 530 followers.
