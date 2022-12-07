Capon Bridge jingles all the way

Santa and Mrs. Claus made an appearance in last weekend’s parade in Capon Bridge.

CAPON BRIDGE — “What a happy day to live in Capon Bridge,” one Facebook post read as participants and spectators reviewed events surrounding the town’s annual Christmas parade Saturday.

Spectators crowded sidewalks on both sides of Route 50 as the parade made its way through town, led by a contingent from Capon Bridge’s American Legion Post 137 that included a color guard and a group of Legion Riders on their motorcycles.

