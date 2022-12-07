Capon Bridge jingles all the way

CAPON BRIDGE — “What a happy day to live in Capon Bridge,” one Facebook post read as participants and spectators reviewed events surrounding the town’s annual Christmas parade Saturday.
Spectators crowded sidewalks on both sides of Route 50 as the parade made its way through town, led by a contingent from Capon Bridge’s American Legion Post 137 that included a color guard and a group of Legion Riders on their motorcycles.
Councilwoman Michelle Warnock, who had headed much of the planning for the Christmas celebration, followed soon after, driving her 1937 Chevrolet pickup truck. Next was Mayor Laura Turner, riding along with the Grinch on the fire company’s old fire truck.
Former Mayor Steve Sirbaugh was there also, in a car representing the Capon Valley Bank, as was Miss Hampshire County Fair Outstanding Teen Allison Fries.
Participants from churches, fire companies, rescue squads, businesses, clubs and other organizations passed by, along with the Bobcat Band, cheerleaders, and a trailer full of Lady Bobcats. There were horses and costumed characters that included Elsa from Frozen and Frankenstein’s monster “Frank,” who began hanging out across from the elementary school before Halloween.
The parade was preceded by a “gingerbread event” that filled the firehouse dining hall with families constructing gingerbread houses out of graham crackers.
Members of the Capon Bridge United Methodist Charge, the event’s sponsor, decorated the dining hall, covering the walls and adding a gingerbread playhouse, games to play, and rocking chairs for Santa and Mrs. Claus, who joined everyone partway through the afternoon.
After the parade reached the firehouse, the town’s Christmas celebration was split between 2 venues – the firehouse pavilion, which housed a forest of Christmas trees decorated by local businesses, organizations and individuals, and the lawn of the Capon Bridge Public Library, the traditional center of Christmas festivities in years past.
Speakers in both places – Doug Tusing at the firehouse pavilion and Will Harvey on the public library porch – presented the Christmas story, encouraging a focus on the true meaning of Christmas. They were followed by Christmas music.
Free hot cocoa and cookies were offered to everyone, and the town’s 2 Christmas tree forests were open at both locations.
The library pavilion housed a children’s Christmas tree forest with 23 trees. Most were decorated by students, teachers, and PTO members from the Capon Bridge schools. There were also trees from HHS, the School for the Deaf and Blind and the Friends of the Library, and the library itself (a tree made entirely of books).
Trees decorated by businesses and organizations were housed in the firehouse pavilion, and many invited visitors to add to the decorations. People are welcome to add photos of veterans or active service members to the veteran’s tree and photos of loved ones they have lost to the memorial tree. The “angel baby” tree memorializing babies that were lost is back again this year, and there are a breast cancer awareness tree, a suicide prevention tree and a prayer request tree to which everyone is invited to contribute.
The Christmas tree forests will be open, with lights and music in both locations, every evening until New Year’s.
Saturday’s Christmas celebration lasted until 6 p.m., ending with an address by Mayor Laura Turner delivered from the library’s porch as part of the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
Mayor Turner was accompanied by Councilwoman Michelle Warnick, whom she thanked for the work Warnick did heading “Light Up Capon Bridge” and planning the celebration.
She praised the volunteers from the Pathways and Lighthouse recovery programs who put up lights and set up the Christmas tree forests and helped with parking, the hot cocoa and cookie stands, and so much else.
The mayor’s special thanks also went to Councilman Rob Toothman and his wife, Stacey and to Brian Kerns of K & C Construction, who sponsored and organized the parade – and to all the other volunteers who helped make the day’s events possible.
She encouraged more people to step forward and volunteer next year, hoping the town would keep growing a bigger and better celebration.
