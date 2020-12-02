Three residents and an employee at Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s long-term care unit have tested positive for COVID-19, the Hampshire County Health Department reported this morning (Wednesday, Dec. 2).
The hospital is cooperating with contact tracing for the 4 who were infected. State guidelines mandate that all employees and residents will now be tested.
The conditions meet the state’s definition of an outbreak.
Earlier this week, an outbreak was confirmed at Hampshire Center, the county’s only other nursing home. That case had a single employee testing positive.
