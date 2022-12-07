School board brainstorms solutions during discipline-heavy work session
“We need to be consistent, but we need to use common sense, and we need to be fair.”
That’s what Sheriff Nathan Sions said to the school board at Monday’s work session as the board, school administrators and members of law enforcement rolled up their sleeves to discuss the current state of discipline in Hampshire County.
The 5 board members and Superintendent Jeff Pancione sat down with Hampshire High School’s PRO Officer Cpl. Josh Kesner and Sions, along with Romney Middle School principal John Watson, while HHS principal Adam Feazell and Capon Bridge Middle School principal Ann Downs were present through video.
The issues at hand
During the discussion at the work session, 1 word was echoed over and over again: consistency.
“This year alone, we’ve seen so many more discipline issues at the middle schools,” said board president Ed Morgan. “The issue I’m coming up with is, to me, it’s consistency with common sense.”
Board member Kim Poland, who favors a more hard-nosed, no-nonsense approach to discipline, said that the lack of consistency in actually disciplining students is driving staff away.
“This is why we are losing teachers,” she said. “There needs to be a sameness somewhere.”
Board member Bernie Hott added his 2 cents, commenting that if different teachers are assigning consequences to students, it won’t be the same across the board.
The majority of discipline issues at HHS stem from minor classroom disruptions, said Feazell.
“When we say ‘discipline,’ 90 percent is our classroom management,” he explained. “Little stuff that happens in the classroom. We don’t have discipline problems, really.”
Board member Kim Poland voiced that to her, it seems “the kids are running the show” at the high school, and that discipline is an integral part of classroom management. At the high school, students in need of disciplinary action are referred to the principal’s office, where administrators, not classroom teachers, deal with the issues.
Kesner offered his perspective as a deputy, saying that when students at the high school get punished, they laugh about it.
“Punitive behavior doesn’t work,” Feazell emphasized.
The heart of the matter
The “why” behind the increase in behavioral issues in the schools is a perplexing question, one that the collection of folks at the work session brainstormed ideas for on Monday.
While the need for consistency seems to loom, other possible reasons included a student’s background, home life or family structure.
“We’re very much aware of some of the stuff these kids are going through,” Sions said.
Poland added, “Just because you understand where they come from doesn’t mean you can’t discipline them.”
Both Pancione and Hott emphasized the changing world and difficult home lives as major players in the discussion.
“Our homes are broken,” Pancione said. “It all goes back to the home structure.”
Hott said simply, “The parents are the problem. In 90 percent of the cases, the parents are the problem.”
The kids need positive role models, Poland said, and a lot of them don’t have them, which can trickle down and manifest itself in disruptive behavior.
Morgan noted that in the last year or so, he’s seen “a big uptick in plain-out disrespect.”
Social worker Jessica Deardorff pointed out that the elements of good behavior aren’t being modeled at home, and that teachers also need to take responsibility for how they react to students and disruptive behavior.
“The teachers run the school, not the kids,” Sions added. “There is no reason that a kid should disrespect a teacher in these schools.”
Little victories
Even though student disciplinary hearing numbers have been on the rise in Hampshire County (9 since the beginning of October, with more scheduled for Dec. 12), there are some small pockets of success.
For example, Watson emphasized that the social workers and guidance counselors have been vital at RMS.
“Guidance counselors and social workers are a key component to an escalating situation,” he said.
Deardorff said that last year, the school social workers were met with a little more hesitation from students and families, but that’s not the case this year.
At the high school level, Feazell indicated that he and other administrators have found that sitting down with students – and having teachers sit down with the students – has solved many a minor classroom issue.
And, of course, when it comes to safe schools, having PRO officers in the hallways helps facilitate a better environment.
Pancione said that with Cpl. Zachary Godlove at CBMS, he doesn’t deal with “near the amount of stuff” he used to, and board vice president Matthew Trimble chimed in, “And there’s a big difference at the high school.”
“Zach is building relationships with kids in a positive, professional manner,” Pancione said. “Not only as law enforcement but someone they can speak to.”
Moving forward
There’s no 1 answer to the problem, Trimble said, and in many ways, the county board’s hands are tied by the state.
However, the board is currently working on a comprehensive disciplinary policy, and Morgan pointed out that it would be helpful to also have a policy for students and teachers about basic Hampshire County Schools expectations – bring it down to the clear fundamentals.
Kesner also offered that it could be helpful for the board to hear from teachers themselves; offering opportunities for teachers to share their thoughts and ideas as boots on the ground at town-hall-type of meetings at each school.
Also, Watson said he’d really like to see night school and after-school detention return, and Poland remarked that inconveniencing the parents often results in fewer infractions by the students.
With a more comprehensive discipline policy, as well as getting feedback from teachers and identifying school-specific issues at the middle schools and high school, the board, school staff and law enforcement are all trying to get their arms around the issue, one step at a time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.