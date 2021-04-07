The FFA’s 2nd online ham, bacon and egg sale had even more success than its 1st a year ago.
The numbers still aren’t what the young farmers raised with their in-person sales in the years before the Covid-19 pandemic, but they show a lot of support.
“The community does support our kids greatly and we appreciate it,” FFA adviser Rachel Sulser said.
Sales of the students’ products totaled $67,416. That’s a decent jump from the $62,536.50 worth of prodcuts sold last year, but still down from the record $83,333.75 sold in 2019.
Again this year a couple of factors push up the amount of money changing hands from the online auction that ended 10 days ago.
First, community members donated items that raised an additional $1,100 that goes to the FFA itself, not the young producers.
And even more generously, Richard and Pam Smith, who own Liberty stations at Mountain Top, Frye’s Flat and Capon Bridge, again gave each of the 56 exhibitors $200 “for their hard work and dedication.”
More than 80 different buyers — individuals and businesses — ended up with products, which were being sliced and delivered this week.
Even without the hubbub and camaraderie of the live event, sellers were still nervous.
“I have never done the sale in person,” admitted Alexa VanMeter, who sold the Grand Champion ham. “Online I still made a good amount of money.”
Sulser said the online auction produced good results.
“Overall the kids were happy with their checks,” she said.
She noted that the counties to the east — Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson — canceled their ham, bacon and egg sales this year.
Sponsors, students and buyers alike are looking forward to the excitement of in-person auctions.
That could come at the end of July when the livestock auction wraps up the county fair. Last year’s was held online, but hopes are that this year’s will be back in the barn.
Fair organizers are awaiting guidelines from the state on how fairs can be conducted.
Last year’s ham, bacon and egg auction was scheduled for March 14 at the Augusta Fire Hall, as usual. But Gov. Jim Justice closed schools the day before, and along with it canceled all school-related activities.
That threw the 2020 ham, bacon and egg sale into limbo, solved only by an online auction the 1st weekend in May. The 56-hour auction at cowbuyer.com came off without a hitch.
This year, organizers were better prepared for the online operation, moving the sale to an auction site operated by Sherrard’s in Capon Bridge and holding it closer to its usual mid-March date.
The 2021 auction ran from March 22-26.
