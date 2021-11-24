A Republican with ties to Congressman Alex Mooney has become the 1st candidate to toss his hat in the ring for a seat in the House of Delegates from the new 88th District.
“I am excited for the opportunity to put my experience to work for the region,” said Stephen Smoot of Purgitsville in his weekend announcement.
Smoot spent 3 years at Mooney’s Eastern Panhandle office in Martinsburg. He has also taught history at Potomac State College and journalism in Washington, D.C.
The 88th District was stitched together out of the western and southern part of Hampshire and 2 separate areas of Mineral County — a northern enclave around Fort Ashby and the southern and western parts, from just west of Junction to Elk Garden.
The district has about 9,600 Mineral County residents and 7,500 Hampshire residents. The district has no incumbent.
* * *
Ruth Rowan has a challenger for her House of Delegates from the redrawn 89th District.
Farmer Darren J. Thorne started a Facebook page on Oct. 9 when the map still showed he and Rowan both in the current 57th District.
Thorne’s page describes him as a Christian Conservative first, Republican second.
Rowan is the longest-serving Republican in the House of Delegates, elected 1st in 2006.
* * *
Now that the Hampshire County Commission has approved the lines of the 8 magisterial districts, precinct boundaries are next.
County Clerk Eric Strite said the precincts will be presented for approval at the Commission’s only meeting in December, Dec. 21.
The proposed boundaries are displayed in a map posted in the Courthouse hallway, available for viewing during business hours.
There’s also a link of the county’s website, www.hampshirewv.com
Hampshire will add a precinct on the county’s east side under the proposal. The towns of Capon Bridge and Romney will be self-contained precincts.
* * *
Filing for the 2022 election begins Jan. 10 and runs through Jan. 29.
County elections will include 3 school board members, a county commissioner, county clerk, circuit clerk and a conservation supervisor.
State-level elections include Congress, half the state senators and all 100 delegates. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.