Haven of Hope is having another free food giveaway at Hope Christian Church on Friday, Dec. 10, from 3 to 5 p.m.
Blessings of Hope has partnered with Haven of Hope to reach out to those in need in the community, and they have held numerous giveaways over the last 2 years.
Friday afternoon's giveaway is drive-through-style at Hope Christian Church in Augusta, and Haven of Hope's Naomi King asked that folks refrain from arriving at the site before 2:30 p.m., to better allow for the organizers to set things up for the event.
In order to receive food, you must register for a free ticket on the giveaway's Eventbrite site, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/augusta-food-give-away-tickets-224883932897?fbclid=IwAR03Xp5nY2T9wOAM5t0oVGrxRvMhjP_4OHF68tVFuY_AgJJs12gtEJJt0_4
(Or, visit the Eventbrite home page, and type "Augusta Food Give-away" into the search bar.)
Bring either a printed or digital copy of your ticket to the event. If you show up to get a box of food without a ticket, you will be asked to wait until after 5 p.m., and if there are any leftovers, you will be provided with food. After 5 p.m., all tickets become invalid, and the leftover food will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.
