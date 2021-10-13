Memories of the Interstate
Editor:
This is to reintroduce the Bonkili-coached team of 1949.
After RHS shellacked a good MHS I became convinced and sold on the eventual Class B champion.
The Romney Rockets of Mgr. Pat Patterson were in a tough Interstate League with Richard McElwee at second base and Donnie Maphis at catcher and a strong pitching staff of Allen, Al Swick, Kenney, Pete Elliott, Bob Sirk pitching. The charges of Pat Patterson seemed destined to go far in the Interstate.
Buck Corbin was a slick fielding first baseman. Henny Henderson was at short and Dane McGee had a cannon of an arm in the outfield. Ed Strauss was a power hitter.
Bill and Bob Sirk added help for the Rockets. Dane McGee had started at Moorefield, but was a welcome addition to Romney.
Jim Vance, Mathias
Get it right
Editor:
In reference to Rev. Roy Knight’s article on 9/29/21, we are a Constitutional Republic, not a Constitutional Democracy. The biggest threat to our republic is the Democrats embrace of Marxism.
George Fontaine, Delray
Power – energy and political
Editor:
“Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will,” Spoken by Frederick Douglass, a Republican from Lincoln’s time.
Senator Joseph Manchin, chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, earned half a million dollars last year from coal production and owns stock estimated in value at over a million dollars in Enersystems, a coal brokerage firm he founded in 1988, hopes to alter president Biden’s climate legislation into a lifeline to the fossil industry. This despite urgent advice from scientists to reduce dependence on fossil fuels to avoid climate catastrophe, and turn instead to wind, solar, and nuclear energy. This situation is worthy of attention.
Lynda Copeland, Augusta
Letters of
appreciation
Festival heroes
Editor:
The Hampshire County Arts Council wishes to thank the many individuals and groups responsible for the great success of the 3rd Annual Hampshire Highlands Arts and Music Festival on Saturday, September 11. High Street and the surrounding area were filled with 22 artists presenting a wide variety of art. Complementing the artists in the street were the Expressions’ dancers and tumblers sponsored by Koolwink Motel.
The music and poetry reading events in the gazebo provided a day full of entertainment for our audience. Children and adults as well found many activities in the festival grounds to enjoy including the “bubbleteers”, live bee exhibit by Potomac Highlands Beekeepers Association, the Earth Art/Pollinators tent, face painting by Romney Federal Credit Union, activity project bags provided by the Hampshire County Public library, and the Kids’ Art Tent led by the Croucher teens of the Youth Environmental Program and sponsored by FNB Bank.
We give thanks to our food vendors, the Hampshire Co-op for their participation, and The River House for the Open Mic contest.
The Arts Council owes a big “thank you” for the financial support received from the WV Fairs and Festivals and the Department of Arts, Culture and History, the Bank of Romney, American Insurance Center, and all of the many individuals who made contributions. We are especially appreciative of the dedicated festival committee whose tireless work planned all of the festival activities, published a festival program booklet and publicized the event throughout the 4-state region, and actively worked all festival weekend to insure a fun time for all.
Most of all we are grateful for all of the festival goers whose presence made our day. Thank you one and all.
Charlie and Joanne Snead, festival committee chairs, Springfield
Thank you
Editor:
On behalf of Mill Creek Country Club and the Upper Potomac Shrine, we would like to take this opportunity to thank each and everyone that came out to play, sponsored a hole or participated in any way in helping to make this a wonderful event. Thanks to all in supporting the “Annual Upper Potomac Shriners Golf Tournament:”
ACT 1st Credit Union, Bank of Romney, Blankenship Country Store, American Real Estate, Creekside Realty, Country Accountant, Coldwell Banker, Chat-n-Chew, Cannon’s Ace Hardware, D&D Plumbing, CDJR, Dr. Tim Stewart and Peggy, Dr. Tim Nichols DDS, Eric Gannon- Mutual of Omaha, FNB Bank, Flying W Farms, Good as New, Hampshire County Special Services Center, Hayward Wilson- State Farm, Keyser Class of ’73, Knobley Farms, Kidwell Financial Services, Keyser Moose 662, Knobley Auction Services, Mike Haywood Group, Mountain Town Real Estate, Markwood Funeral Home, McKee Funeral Home, Mineral Fab, Mutual of America Financial Group, Northern Eagle, Raymond Burner Ill Insurance, Ridgeley Gold Star, Randy’s Garage, Romney Moose 1371, Smith Funeral Home, Shaffer Funeral Home, Terry and Shelia Kesner, The Country Accountant, Wayne’s Meat and Market, Weimer’s Auto, and Women of the Moose.
Robert Kidwell, Shriners o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.