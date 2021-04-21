ROMNEY — Hampshire County Schools hit another official milestone on the long road to seeing 3 new schools: Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has given his official approval for the board to proceed with the issuance of bonds to finance the new schools, the new Capon Bridge Elementary gym and renovations to the high school
“It’s always a great thing when we can approve the construction of new school buildings and bring others up to date,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “It shows growth and forward momentum for our state and is a sign of the bright future ahead for West Virginia so that she can reach her full potential.”
Superintendent Jeff Pancione explained that with the forward momentum of the project, the gym at CBES is planned to begin construction possibly as early as this summer.
The approval from the Attorney General’s office means that that the Hampshire school board followed correct procedure and that no legal challenges were made in the process.
West Virginia state law requires the AG to review the official process and give the board a stamp of approval before they can continue in issuing the new school bonds.
Since no one challenged the proposed approval when it was published previously in the Review, the door has closed on all contestation of the validity of the bonds.
The school board will have a special meeting on Wednesday, May 5 as a bond resolution meeting and work session, where the next steps in the process will be discussed. Ernie Dellatorre, architect with McKinley Designs, said he was “up for the challenge” of designing the new schools, and he’ll be holding the board’s hand as they move forward. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.