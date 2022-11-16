CAPON BRIDGE — The Capon Bridge Town Council’s Nov. 8 meeting began with public hearings on Phase 2 of the town’s sewer improvement project, and on revised building code and vendor permit ordinances, both of which were approved by council members.
Thrasher project engineer Danny Braham explained Phase 2 of the sewer project included replacing frames, cleaning, grouting interiors and installing watertight lids on manholes to keep stormwater out of the sewer system.
He added that wastewater is now flowing to the town’s new sewer plant, the old plant is being rehabilitated and the entire project should be substantially complete by the end of the month.
However, full completion of the in-town part of the sewer project has been delayed by problems getting a backup generator, which cannot be shipped until March. The extension of service to the Capon Bridge Technology Park should be fully complete by Dec. 24.
The town ordinances receiving hearings were a revised building code ordinance updating the edition of the state building code to which it refers, and a revised vendor permit ordinance adding “teeth” in the form of fines.
No comments were made during the hearings on the sewer project and the revised building code ordinance.
The revised vendor permit ordinance fines both vendors who sell without a permit and the hosts who permit them to sell without permits on their property. Changes made in it since the 1st reading stated hosts were not to be held responsible if vendors falsely claimed they had vendor permits.
Peg McMaster, who was attending the meeting to report on the Founder’s Day Festival, commented that this took care of her major concern.
McMaster asked if permits were needed for Founder’s Day booths that were not selling anything, and learned no permits are needed to give things away.
In her Founder’s Day report, Peg McMaster said Saturday and Sunday morning had gone very well. The microburst early Sunday afternoon had driven some people away and damaged tents and merchandise, and Len McMaster praised the way everyone rushed to aid the vendors.
Peg McMaster said the Founder’s Day Committee has already met to discuss how they would go forward, and what the next festival should look like.
Mayor Laura Turner surprised both McMasters with a certificate honoring them for their leadership and “countless hours of volunteering.” She praised Peg for her work on Founder’s Day, and both the McMasters for keeping the Ruritan Community Center going and organizing annual events like the Easter egg hunt.
In other business, the council discussed donating to Light Up Capon Bridge, noting they gave $500 to Founder’s Day and the 4th of July fireworks each year. Last year they had covered an increase in the library electric bill of over $200 attributable to lighting up the Christmas tree forest in the library pavilion.
They eventually agreed to give Light Up Capon Bridge $250 as well as covering the increase in the electric bills attributable to Christmas lights at the library, the fire hall and the Ruritan Community Center.
Reporting for Light Up Capon Bridge, Councilwoman Michelle Warnick asked town residents to turn on their Christmas lights Nov. 26, and keep them on until the New Year.
The Winchester-based Pour’ter Horse Mobile Bar will give out free coffee and hot chocolate during the Christmas parade.
Warnick also announced a Christmas paint party fundraiser at the American Legion on Sunday, Nov. 27, from 2 to 4 p.m. to raise money for the HHS Italian Exchange Program.
The council has asked town attorney Logan Mantz to take action on unpaid citations and water and sewer bills, as well as to look for potential grant funding for a new utility truck.
The mayor announced the town’s financials for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, have been sent to the state auditor’s office, and reports on water and sewer service have been sent to the state Public Service Commission. Copies of both are available for review upon request.
The town offices will be closed Nov. 24-25 for Thanksgiving.
