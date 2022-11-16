CAPON BRIDGE — The Capon Bridge Town Council’s Nov. 8 meeting began with public hearings on Phase 2 of the town’s sewer improvement project, and on revised building code and vendor permit ordinances, both of which were approved by council members.

Thrasher project engineer Danny Braham explained Phase 2 of the sewer project included replacing frames, cleaning, grouting interiors and installing watertight lids on manholes to keep stormwater out of the sewer system.

