FRANKLIN —The parent company of Pendleton Community Bank saw earnings jump by more than a half million dollars in the 2nd quarter of 2020.
Allegheny Bancshares Inc. this week announced income of $1.39 million, or $1.68 per share, compared to $821,000 (98 cents a share) for the 2nd 3 months of 2019.
First-half income hit $2.02 million compared to $1.68 million in 2019.
Assets increased by 54.9 percent during the year ending June 30 and total loans were $354.7 million, an increase of $102.2 million over a year.
The acquisition of The Bank of Mount Hope was completed during the first half of the year.
Pendleton Community Bank has 10 full-service financial centers, with 8 being located in the West Virginia communities of Beckley, Fayetteville, Franklin, Marlinton, Moorefield, Mount Hope, Petersburg and Wardensville.
