For the record, Tuesday morning’s cold snap wasn’t the coldest in the books or even the worst of the last decade.
But it was cold enough to damage orchards that have been rushing into bloom — and worrisome for one veteran orchardist.
“This is just the beginning of it,” Garry Shanholtz fretted. “I’m sure it’s going to happen 2 or 3 more times.”
Blooms the last week of March were a bit of a surprise, even for Shanholtz.
“As cold as the ground was in January, I didn’t expect it,” he said, “but once it starts there’s no stopping it. I can’t believe how fast these came out.”
Tuesday’s low was 11.9 degrees on the weather station at his orchards on Jersey Mountain Road.
In Romney and on the Division of Forestry’s Remote-Access Weather Station in Augusta, the thermometer dipped to 18, the same as Eli Cook said he had at his orchards.
That’s the lowest for a March 29 since a 16-degree reading in 2015. The all-time low on a March 29 at Romney’s National Weather Service reporting station is 10 degrees, set 99 years ago in 1923.
Any temperature much below 32 is going to damage the buds on fruit trees that are turning into blooms, but the damage varies not just by location, but also by varieties.
And it’s not entirely unwelcome or unexpected. Only about 10% of the buds on a tree survive to become fruit. The rest are thinned if they’re not lost to weather.
“We got a heavy, heavy dose of thinning but may still have enough for a decent crop — but that’s still speculation,” Cook said. He won’t know the full extent of the damage for several days.
Shanholtz said his red haven peaches are blooming — and damaged, but the Lorings weren’t out at all.
“Some varieties are really, really tough,” Cook noted. “Some varieties tend to be weaker.”
The cold snap was short-lived but a bit dangerous. As the front swept through the region Monday, a weather alert went out mid-afternoon about snow squalls that could create whiteouts.
One occurred along I-81 in Pennsylvania, piling up 50 vehicles and killing 3 people.
Temperatures today are forecast to climb into the 60s and Thursday into the 70s.
