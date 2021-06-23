1
MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University is joining the coronavirus vaccine giveaway sweepstakes, offering an incentive program for students and employees who have verified they’ve received their Covid-19 shots.
The program is intended to boost the number of students, faculty and staff who confirm their vaccine information, the university said in a news release. The university said it will commit to holding a large concert in the upcoming academic year if it reaches a 70 percent vaccine verification rate by Aug. 1.
Among the freebies being offered are football and basketball student season tickets, wilderness trips, a dinner with WVU President Gordon Gee, food, coffee and textbooks for a semester, the statement said.
Drawings will be held throughout July and winners will be notified by email.
Coronavirus vaccines also will be made available to those who haven’t received their shots, the statement said.
The state of West Virginia is holding its own prize giveaways.
Aviation group announces expansion at airport
2
BRIDGEPORT — An aviation group is expanding its hangars at a new business park at a northern West Virginia airport, creating up to 300 jobs, officials announced.
Gov. Jim Justice, along with company and other officials, announced the expansion last week. at the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries West Virginia Service Center at the North Central West Virginia Airport in Bridgeport.
MHIRJ Aviation is investing $20 million to add 100,000 square feet and 2 hangars to its facility, Justice said. Construction is expected to take 18 months. The facility currently has 500 workers.
The airport has the longest commercial service runway in West Virginia at 7,800 feet.
Montreal-based MHIRJ Aviation offers operations, engineering and customer support, including maintenance, for regional aircraft industries.
Unemployment drops to 5.5% in May
3
CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped three-tenths of a percentage point to 5.5% in May.
The rate is the lowest since March 2020 when it was at 5.3% at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The rate jumped to a high of 15.6% in April 2020 as employers temporarily closed their doors during the pandemic but has fallen steadily since.
The number of unemployed state residents dropped by 2,300 in May to 43,600, WorkForce West Virginia said in a statement.
Total nonfarm payroll employment fell by 2,400 in May. Employment gains included 1,800 in leisure and hospitality, 1,000 in professional and business services and 400 in financial activities. Those were offset by declines of 4,500 jobs in government; 500 in trade, transportation and utilities; 300 in construction; and 200 in manufacturing, the statement said.
The national unemployment rate dipped three-tenths of a percentage point to 5.8% in May.
Tornado injures one in Marion County
4
FAIRMONT — A tornado in Marion County blew a tree into a house and injured one person, the National Weather Service said.
The tornado spun for about 4 minutes last Wednesday in the Pleasant Valley area of Fairmont in Marion County. It uprooted several trees and damaged the shingles of a garage.
The weather service office in Pittsburgh said the most severe damage came after a large tree was blown onto a house and caused unspecified injuries to an inhabitant.
The tornado, rated as a relatively weak EF-0, had maximum winds of 75 mph.
Officials ID remains of sailor killed in WWII
5
THOMAS — The remains of a sailor from West Virginia who died in the World War II attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified, officials said.
Authorities used used DNA as well as dental and anthropological analysis to identify Navy Patternmaker 1st Class Stanislaw F. Drwall, 25, of Thomas, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said in a statement.
Drwall was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma in 1941 when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft and capsized resulting in 429 deaths.
A majority of the remains that were recovered from the ship weren’t identified and were buried in 1949 in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. Officials began exhuming the remains in 2015 in an effort to identify them.
Drwall will be buried on Aug. 5 in Thomas, officials said.
Health economist:
Opioids cost Huntington $3.3B
6
CHARLESTON — A Harvard health economist has testified that prescription opioids have caused an estimated $3.3 billion in damages in a West Virginia community.
Thomas McGuire, professor of health economics at Harvard Medical School, testified during a civil trial last week in which Cabell County and the city of Huntington accuse drug distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. of fueling the opioid epidemic. The companies have maintained that poor communication and pill quotas set by federal agents are to blame for the epidemic, along with a rise in prescriptions written by doctors. The landmark trial is being heard in Charleston.
McGuire attributed $2.8 billion to lives lost in Cabell County and the Huntington community and the rest to excess health care costs, according to news sources.
Under cross examination from an attorney for Cardinal Health, he said it would be difficult to determine how much damage was caused by prescription opioids obtained through the companies verses prescription opioids obtained illegally.
Defense attorneys asked Senior U.S. District Judge David A. Faber to strike McGuire’s testimony
“(McGuire) did not calculate the harms attributable to our conduct,” Cardinal Health attorney Ashley Hardin said.
Faber said he would consider the request but didn’t immediately rule on it.
The trial is expected to resume next Monday.
Sutton Lake add automated fee machines
7
SUTTON — Beach users at West Virginia’s Sutton Lake will be required to pay day use fees starting next May, the same as boaters accessing the boat launch ramps, the Army Corps of Engineers said.
Automated fee machines are being installed in the Bee Run and South Abutment Areas, the agency said in a news release. The day use fee is $5. Once a fee is paid, it is good for all day use areas that day. Only credit card payments are accepted.
Customers with annual passes, senior passes, access passes or America the Beautiful passes do not have to stop at the fee machines. Passes must be displayed in the vehicle dash and visible from the outside.
Annual day use passes are available at the fee machines for $40, and customers must take the receipt to the Sutton Lake Office in Sutton or the Gerald R. Freeman Campground Entrance Station to exchange it for a pass.
The fee machines are located to help ease traffic congestion at the boat ramps, swimming beach and parking areas, the release said.
Governor: GOP pick for public broadcasting brings ‘balance’
8
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is defending his appointment of a Republican Party operative to a public broadcasting oversight board, saying it will bring balance and diversity.
“I do believe there ought to be diversity to that board,” Justice said asked about the appointment of GOP operative Greg Thomas to the state Educational Broadcasting Authority, which is the governing body of West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
“Changing the board to be more balanced and everything, I don’t think the more liberal folks have total ownership of that board. I don’t think the more conservative folks should have total ownership of the board in any way. I think it should be balanced,” Justice said.
The choice of Thomas prompted concern about his credentials and whether the GOP governor will use his political muscle to fill multiple expired seats.
Members of the state Senate Confirmations Committee received notice last week of the pending appointment.
Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, a Greenbrier County Democrat, said on Monday that Thomas’ background doesn’t make him a good fit for the authority and the pending appointment “stood out like a sore thumb.”
Justice has been critical of overall media coverage of his failed attempt this year to lower income taxes and shift the burden to sales taxes.
In 2017, Justice’s initial budget proposal sought to eliminate state funding for West Virginia Public Broadcasting, which lawmakers eventually fully funded. The GOP-controlled Senate made a failed attempt to eliminate funding for the authority in the 2021-22 state budget during the most recent session.
Baldwin said he is concerned that Justice will use his power to appoint EBA members to accomplish what Senate Republicans couldn’t.
Storms sock
Cameron
WV METRO NEWS
9
CAMERON — Marshall County Delegate Lisa Zukoff says the damage left behind by flash flooding Monday night into Tuesday in the town of Cameron and surrounding areas is the worst seen in decades.
Speaking to MetroNews on her way to Cameron Tuesday morning, Zukoff said the area received between 2 and 4 inches of rain in a short period of time beginning at 6 p.m. Monday and it was too much for the creeks and streams.
Over 200 customers in the Cameron area remained without power, including Zukoff’s residence, as of noon Tuesday, according to Appalachian Power.
Cameron Mayor Greg Galentine told Zukoff the flash flooding ‘heavily damaged’ around 25 homes in low-lying areas in town. No injuries have been reported, according to Tom Hart, the longtime director of the Marshall County Office of Emergency Management.
The delegate also said that the first floor of Cameron Elementary School, which sits right along Grave Creek, was ‘hit hard.’ Zukoff also reported the new turf football field for Cameron High School, which sits along North Fork Grave Creek, was underwater overnight.
She, along with emergency officials with the Marshall County, the city and state are assessing damage Tuesday afternoon.
The DOH is in Cameron working to clear roads that are damaged due to water and various road slips. Zukoff said as of noon on Tuesday, Green Valley Road is closed. She said there are several other roads in Cameron closed.
Cameron officials are declaring a state of emergency for the city of just under 1,000 residents. Zukoff hopes the state declares an emergency by Tuesday evening. Zukoff has been in touch with Gov. Jim Justice’s office to get the National Guard there. The American Red Cross is also assisting.
Zukoff said as bad as it is, she knows Cameron and neighboring communities will rally around each other. o
