ROMNEY — Construction cannot begin on a new Romney Elementary School until July 2021 at the earliest, the Hampshire County Development Authority learned at its Aug. 19 meeting, though an industrial access road for the Capon Bridge Technology Park should be finished this fall.
A pre-bid meeting on the industrial access road is taking place this morning in Capon Bridge. Bids will be opened Sept. 15, and Thrasher Group representative Rob Milne told the development authority, “hopefully we’ll be moving dirt by the end of September.”
Funded by a Division of Highways grant, the road project will provide access to 6 new sites in the technology park, one of which will allow the SJ Morse Company to move from its current location in Capon Bridge and give it room to expand.
Milne predicted the road would take less than 90 days to complete.
Progress on school construction could be delayed as much as another 1 or 2 years, Superintendent Jeff Pancione told the authority, because COVID-19 requirements are impeding work of the state School Building Authority.
Pancione remained hopeful the SBA would take action at its September meeting, since Hampshire County is the only county in the state with a bond issue passed. The Board of Education cannot issue the bonds it needs for funding without a committal letter from the SBA.
Development Authority Executive Secretary Eileen Johnson asked if there would be any problem delaying the demolition of the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital building to spring. Pancione assured her that even if all goes well, they are looking at a July 2021 start for construction — adding that the sooner the demolition is done, the better.
Johnson is still seeking funding for the demolition, which should take about 2 months, and talked about delaying it until early next year, perhaps March to May. The Winchester-based Middle Department Inspection Agency has been hired to do the necessary inspections and assure the school board of a site clean of contaminants.
The development authority and school board will be trading the authority-owned old hospital site for several School Street properties that include the current Romney Elementary School. A new school will be built on the hospital site.
Before a legal agreement is reached, a few more decisions remain on what is included in the deal. The Romney Rescue Squad must be relocated from the hospital grounds and agreement reached on whether the school system’s administrative offices will be retained by the board.
Johson pointed out the county and rescue squad signed a 25-year lease agreement in 1996, adding that the squad provides a significant service to the community, currently answering 1,100 calls a year. She has asked for more information on the squad’s needs, and on costs if the HCDA were to build for them, since properties suggested so far have proved unsuitable.
Other business included the presentation of a new plan and a marketing brochure for the Capon Bridge Industrial and Technology Park. A similar plan for the Romney Business Park is in the works.
The development authority spent $12,000 on the Capon Bridge plan, which will be used to market properties to businesses interested in relocating. Johnson said when she was hired, the annual budget for marketing was only $5,000.
The meeting had begun with a presentation on a newly designed development authority website built by Josh Dodd of the Dodd Web Company, which will incorporate site maps and information from the brochures along with information resources and incentives available to relocating businesses.
