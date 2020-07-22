1CHARLESTON — A West Virginia House of Delegates employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The clerk’s office was closed until it can be completely sanitized, and anyone who came into contact with the office or its staff is encouraged to quarantine and be tested for COVID-19, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw said in a news release.
The employee attended a Health and Human Resources Committee meeting on July 13 in the House Chamber, the release said. Employees were required to social distance and wear face masks, but officials were still asking anyone present at the meeting to quarantine, be tested and monitor for symptoms.
Testing will take place Friday for staff and others who may have had exposure to the clerk’s office, the release said.
Jobless aid filings rise amid virus spike
2CHARLESTON — The number of West Virginians who filed for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week amid a spike in coronavirus cases, according for federal data released Thursday.
Nearly 3,900 people in the state applied for jobless aid last week, an increase of 526 from the previous week, in a reversal of a downward trend in filings during Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to lift virus restrictions on the state’s economy.
Nationwide, 1.3 million people applied for the benefits last week, a historically high level that indicates companies are still cutting jobs as the outbreak intensifies.
In West Virginia, the Republican governor this week scaled back parts of his reopening plan in response to a rise in virus cases. Justice has ordered a 10-day closure of bars in Monongalia County after the area, which includes West Virginia University, emerged as the state’s biggest virus hot spot. He has also reimposed a 25-person limit on gatherings, though he has exempted sports, churches and other events from the rule.
At least 99 people have died from the virus and around 4,600 people have tested positive in West Virginia, according to state health officials. The state’s active virus cases are at one of the highest levels since the outbreak began. Hospitalizations and intensive care unit patients are also rising.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
WVU gets $2.2 million grant for stroke research
3CHARLESTON — West Virginia University has received a $2.2 million federal grant for stroke research, officials said Monday.
U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’s National Institute of General Medical Sciences in a news release, saying it will be used to study strokes and to manage stroke recovery.
Strokes are one of the leading causes of death in West Virginia, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Funding such as this is incredibly important to our state, as it will increase our understanding of factors contributing to strokes and heart disease and help identify paths towards recovery,” Capito said.
Ex-Miss Kentucky sentenced to prison on sex crime charge
4CHARLESTON —A former Miss Kentucky who admitted to exchanging sexual photos with a teenage student when she was working as a West Virginia school teacher has been sentenced to prison.
Ramsey BethAnn Bearse, 29, received her 2-year sentence in Kanawha County Circuit Court last week. She was also sentenced to an additional 10 years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender for life, according to Kanawha Assistant Prosecutor Meshell Jarrett.
The former middle school educator pleaded guilty to 1 count of possessing material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct in December 2019, news outlets reported. She was initially charged with 4 counts of sending obscene material to a minor.
Authorities said Bearse admitted to exchanging photos with the student on Snapchat between August and October 2018. A parent of the male student reported finding the images on the teen’s phone, news outlets said.
Bearse previously testified she meant to send a photo to her husband, but accidentally sent it to the teen. She claimed the student asked for additional photos, so she continued to send them because she was “afraid to not appease him.’’
Bearse said Tuesday that she accepted “full responsibility” for her actions.
Under her maiden name of Carpenter, Bearse was crowned Miss Kentucky in 2014 in the Miss America pageant.
She was suspended from her teaching position during the investigation, and the Kanawha County school district has said she no longer works there.
Kanawha Board
to replace
Confederate name
on middle school
5CHARLESTON — A West Virginia school board that recently voted to remove the name of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall’’ Jackson from a middle school is set to discuss new names for the building.
The Kanawha County Board of Education could decide on a new name at its meeting Thursday, news outlets reported.
The board voted unanimously on July 6 to remove Jackson’s name following a growing push from the community. The Charleston school has the state’s highest percentage of Black students, according to the West Virginia Department of Education.
Shortly after the vote, the school district launched an online survey that allowed community members to suggest names. Some had said they wanted the school named after a prominent Black West Virginian, and 2 were among the 5 names that received the most votes: pioneering NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, and educator Booker T. Washington, who once lived in West Virginia.
The others were Jack Perry, an athletics coach at the school who died in 2018, along with West Side Middle School and Charleston Middle School, The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.
An independently-organized online petition also drew more than 6,500 signatures calling for the school to be renamed for Johnson.
“I feel like we’ve heard from a lot of people, and I also feel like we’re ready for a vote and I feel like there’s so much more we need to work on,’’ school board president Becky Jordon said.
Boy Scouts postpone National Jamboree due to pandemic
6GLEN JEAN — The Boy Scouts of America have postponed next year’s National Jamboree in West Virginia, citing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
The increasing number of cases and the pandemic’s persistence and unpredictability made it impossible for the Boy Scouts to comply with its “Be Prepared’’ motto, according to an announcement on the organization’s website.
The quadrennial Jamboree had been scheduled for July 21-30, 2021 at the Scouts’ Summit Bechtel site. Nearly 40,000 scouts attended the 2017 event, and President Donald Trump gave a controversial speech there.
“Planning, preparations and decisions regarding National Jamborees take place months, and even years, in advance,’’ the Scouts explained. “Given the current situation and the uncertain nature of future conditions, we determined we could not prepare in a manner that would provide the safest possible environment for all those involved.’’
A task force will be appointed to recommend a new date, the organization said.
Theater closing amid virus spike, lack of new movies
7CHARLESTON — Park Place Stadium Cinemas in Charleston has decided to close its doors because of an increase in coronavirus cases and a lack of new movies, the theater announced Wednesday on social media.
In a statement, the theater said it is targeting a reopening date in mid-August, when some new movies are scheduled for release.
The theater had lowered ticket prices and was showing older films after it reopened when virus restrictions were relaxed.
