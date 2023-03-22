ROMNEY — Monday brought bright news to Hampshire County and its school board – the School Building Authority awarded over $9 million in supplemental funding to the new school projects underway here.
At the bid opening two weeks ago for the schools in Slanesville and Romney, numbers were higher than the school board expected.
Why? Inflation, mostly, said board president Ed Morgan.
And not only would the building of schools be costlier than anticipated, he added, but furnishing the schools with tables, desks, chairs and other necessary elements would be even more expensive.
“The SBA expected this to happen, that’s why they weren’t funding any other projects this year,” Morgan explained. “There are nine projects going on within the state, and we’re three of them. We’re the big ’uns.”
When the bond originally passed in 2020, the SBA contributed $24 million – almost a 50/50 match with the $26 million in the bond order.
The SBA has provided supplemental funding to the Hampshire County projects twice since then – and now, with the addition of a $9.3 million chunk this week, the extra funds the SBA has provided the county totals almost $12 million.
“In the grand scheme, they almost gave us another 15 percent,” Morgan said about the supplemental aid from the state level. “The sun was shining in Hampshire County today.”
The school board held a regular meeting Monday night at Capon Bridge Elementary School, where Superintendent Jeff Pancione revealed the multi-million-dollar news.
Also at the board meeting Monday, students and staff members at CBES presented their LSIC (local school improvement council) report, touching on some of the school’s successes with integrating arts education, hands-on learning, improving school security and, of course, aiming to improve overall academic performance.
Pancione added that, as always, administration is focused on monitoring student attendance, especially the chronic absenteeism.
“Each principal has a goal of decreasing that by 25 percent over last year’s rate,” he said. “I think we’re on a pretty good track at this point.”
Principal Ann Downs also led the board to the school’s greenhouse, and down to the new gymnasium – which is very near completion.
The gym doesn’t have any seating installed yet, and the floor will be updated to have a gray accent rather than a purple one (“Barney purple,” Pancione called it. “It’s not going to stay like this.”)
The scoreboard in the new CBES gym was donated by FNB Bank.
The River House co-founder and “exuberant volunteer” Beth Reese also spoke to the board about some of the opportunities for participatory arts at the Capon Bridge venue, emphasizing some of the kid-friendly, family-oriented programs and activities offered regularly there – and the impact that it can have and is having on Capon Bridge families.
Also at the meeting, the board revealed that it had “quite a few” interested applicants for the clerk of the works position for the new school construction projects.
“Much better than last time,” Morgan noted.
The board will be addressing the questions sent to them by the County Commission at the beginning of April, due to it being a “busy time of year,” the board president added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.