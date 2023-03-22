CBES gym

The new gym in Capon Bridge is almost finished. The purple accent around the edge of the wood-look floor will be gray by the end of the process, says Superintendent Jeff Pancione.

ROMNEY — Monday brought bright news to Hampshire County and its school board – the School Building Authority awarded over $9 million in supplemental funding to the new school projects underway here.

At the bid opening two weeks ago for the schools in Slanesville and Romney, numbers were higher than the school board expected.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.