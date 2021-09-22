Green Spring 'family' gears up for the haunting season
GREEN SPRING — A not-so-little operation on Screamin’ Hollow Road has been putting Green Spring on the map for about 30 years now, and there’s no sign of slowing down at the House of the Setting Sun.
There are signs, however, alerting visitors to “Watch for Children of the Corn,” have a “Happy Halloween” and, a classic, “Beware.”
House of the Setting Sun in Green Spring is opening this weekend, and volunteers are putting the finishing touches on preparations to scare the “yell” out of visitors.
The haunted house, which is by far the county’s top spooky-season attraction, is sponsored by Community Involvement for Kids, and volunteers, young and old alike, have spent the last 6 months putting their blood (gory, fake blood, of course) sweat and tears into preparing the haunt for opening day.
Obviously, the elephant in the room is Covid, and since numbers have continued to climb here, director Saundra Stinnette pointed out that there would be some regulations for the visitors to the haunt.
“Everyone that comes through has to wear masks,” she said.
Hand sanitizer stations will also be implemented around the site, and social distancing will be the norm as groups move through the house.
This year, House of the Setting Sun has a “Wendell Manor Hotel” theme, complete with a haunted wedding in the main room, a mausoleum and several outdoor attractions, including a trip through the corn. A bright sign warns folks to “watch for children of the corn,” and a sign by a gravesite attraction explains the eerie background of the phrase “saved by the bell.”
The preparations for the haunt begin in April, giving volunteers about 6 months to prep the site to scare the “yell” out of visitors once the doors open at the end of September.
Creepy additions to the décor are picked up at trade shows during the year, Stinnette explained, pointing out that the organization finds spooky elements that will work for them and they adapt them for their use.
And it’s not a walk in the park to get the attraction ready, Stinnette said.
“It’s not all fun and games,” she explained. “I mean, there’s a lot of fun, but we do keep (the kids) going.”
Community Involvement for Kids is a program that allows kids to earn a scholarship through hours of community service, and there’s a lot of work to be done for the House of the Setting Sun. Kids and other volunteers, some from Hampshire County and some who even drive from western Maryland to help out.
This year, Stinnette said, it’s been a little bit tougher to get volunteers, so she’s counting on her reliable returners for their help.
“My devoted people are so devoted,” she said. “We’re like one big family.”
It’s not hard to see the “family” element: as the kids and other volunteers rush around the Green Spring property, trying on masks, putting together fences, adjusting decorations, Stinnette barks orders at them lovingly.
“See?” she laughed. “Just like a family.”
The doors to the attraction creep open this weekend, with Friday, Sept. 24 as opening night.
If you can’t make it Friday, have no fear: the haunt will be open weekends through Halloween, every Friday and Saturday from 7:30 to 11 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 30, the haunted house will have their annual “black out” night, where lights are off and the scare factor is turned all the way “on.”
And, of course, the attraction will open for business on Halloween night, which falls on a Sunday this year.
The ticket cost is $15 in cash only per person, and it includes access to the haunted “hotel” and other attractions, as well as the “Bloody Stump Saloon,” which is an escape room complete with a puzzle table where guests can try their hand at solving different challenges 1-handed.
There’s only 1 person who can win in the Bloody Stump Saloon, and losers may lose more than they bargained for.
For about 30 years, the haunt has been an attraction for Hampshire Countians to spook and be spooked. Stinnette thanked community partners that have played a role in helping the attraction get on its feet from the very beginning.
“We just want to help people, and help kids,” Stinnette added. “And out of other traditions in the county, this one stuck.”
