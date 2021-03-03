ROMNEY — With levels of iron sediment and arsenic in the water at John J. Cornwell and Slanesville elementary schools, the board of education has taken action to flush the systems and provide alternative water to students and staff for consumption.
At Monday’s board meeting, Kenneth Maiers, who heads the water plant for the town of Romney, presented information to the board members about the water supply at the schools in the north end of the county.
Board president Debbie Champ summarized the issues, explaining that levels of some chemicals in the water have been rising at JJC, and the county received a citation, guiding the board to take action to remediate the issue.
“For right now, the students (at JJC) have been given bottled water as well as water to cook with out there, so there will be no one consuming it,” she assured. “We are also going to be testing the water out there now on a weekly basis instead of a quarterly basis until the levels come back down. We’re going to flush the system out there.”
Champ added that they would be replacing some of the filters immediately to extract arsenic in the water to make it safe for consumption again.
At Slanesville, there’s an issue with iron sediment in the water. Champ said they’ve been working with D&D Plumbing in Romney to get some estimates and replace the system’s filters.
With new filters at Slanesville, the iron issues should be eradicated.
“The water out there has been tested and deemed completely safe for consumption,” Champ noted. “However, we are providing alternative water supply for both cooking and student consumption, because it is pretty nasty looking.”
Because folks haven’t really been in the school buildings, the use of the water through these 2 schools has been “dramatically lower than normal,” Champ explained, so the water has been sitting in the wells.
“Flushing them is the 1st step to resolving the issue,” she continued. “With our students being back, it should resolve itself as usage comes back up.”
