Admin Building scheduled for July demolition
Demolition for the WVSDB Administration Building – what’s left of it, anyway – is scheduled to begin this summer, said Superintendent Clayton Burch.
“They are tentatively scheduled (for demolition) the last week of July,” Burch said last Thursday. “After that, they’ll immediately begin site prep.”
Demolition, Burch explained, should only take a few weeks once it begins at the end of next month. After the site is cleared, “site prep” is the next step: figuring out what will be green space added to the campus, and what will be an extension of the school’s entrance on Main Street – as a sort of bus loop for the campus.
“The green space, of course, will include the memorial (to the Admin Building),” Burch added.
Once demolition is completed, prep for the next phase of the site can begin: the sooty blight marking the entrance of town will begin its transformation into something useful for the school and beautiful for the community.
The 1st day of instruction at WVSDB is Aug. 22.
The building went up in flames on Feb. 26 with a nearly all day blaze that rocked Hampshire County. After a 6-day investigation post-fire, the cause was ruled as “undetermined;” with the amount of damage done, investigators couldn’t pinpoint a concrete cause. The demolition bid was awarded earlier this spring by the West Virginia Department of Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.