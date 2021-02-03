If only enough of us truly loved “our neighbors,” we could reach a tipping point and end greed and war. It is strange that in a world where almost no one that we know is full of hate or wants to fight a war – it is strange that the so few have such a loud voice. We have seen too much of strife and fear and we must find a way to end it, a way to bring sense back to the world.
In the words of Abraham Lincoln, “We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory will swell when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
He had faith that we are better than we think, can be better than we are.
President Biden, in his inauguration speech, said that “our better angels have always prevailed.” But we cannot take for granted that they will. We must speak up and speak out.
The Youth Poet Laureate, Amanda Gorman, read her very moving and inspiring poem at the Inauguration and these lines stopped my breath – “We lay down our arms/so we can reach out our arms/to one another.” Who among us doesn’t want peace and the end to violence? If we are hugging one another, how can we make war?
Biden also quoted lines from American Anthem, a song by Norah Lofts and I found these lines in the lyrics to be especially moving: “For those who think/They have nothing to share/Who fear in their hearts/There is no hero there/Know each quiet act/Of dignity is/That which fortifies/The soul of a nation.”
Our communities need to be the pebble in the pond that sends out ripples of compassion and care. We need each day to “Commit random acts of kindness and senseless beauty” (a popular saying from the ’70s). we need to be the solution not the problem.
And in sharing thoughts of love in this month of Valentine’s Day, here is another quote. This one by Anna Sewell in “Black Beauty:” “... there is no religion without love and people may talk as much as they like about their religion, but if it does not teach them to be good and kind to man and beast, it is all a sham ...”
In a TV show that I recently watched, one character said, “It’s too big for us.” And another replied, “Nothing is bigger than we are. We just feel too small for what we have to face.”
Yes, the way ahead, out of Covid, out of racism, war, joblessness, hunger and famine, climate change – it may all seem too big for us, but (as Amanda Gorman said at the end of her poem), “... there is always light,/if only we’re brave enough to see it/If only we’re brave enough to be it.”
How will each of us be brave today, be kind today? Will we reach out to our neighbors around the world and share a smile? What quiet act of dignity of ours will help the world be a better place?
Maybe for just one person today, but at that moment, that will be enough. It will be a start. Spring is coming. The pandemic will end. How we will be says much about us, our communities, nations, religions – what will we have said?
I just wish for everyone love and hugs (when it is safe) and smiles and a bit of kindness to help us through the days. And I hope that we are enjoying this lovely snow.
