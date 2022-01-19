We have some great news for West Virginia to share this week. Nucor Corp., the largest steel producer in the United States, announced Jan. 12 it has selected Mason County as the location for a state-of-the-art sheet steel mill.
The memorandum of Understanding for the $2.7 billion project state officials had negotiated for months hinged on the completion of the West Virginia Industrial Advancement Act, which delegates delivered Jan.11. This will be an economic boom for West Virginia.
You may have seen maps that show Senate and Legislative district changes after the 2020 Census results. Our Legislative district will be drastically changing going into the Primary.
The 58th District will become the new 90th District. Eastern Morgan County and a portion of Berkeley County will make up the 90th District. Hampshire County and the western portion of Morgan County will become the 89th District.
These districts were created based on population. This creates a situation where some delegates throughout the state, based on where they live, will be running against each other for the same district.
This is the case in the 90th District. I will be working to earn the opportunity to represent the people living in the new 90th District. God speed.
Miller represents the 58th District in Charleston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.