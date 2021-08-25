ROMNEY — State and local administrators at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind remain tight-lipped about changes occurring on the Romney campus, but some information was reported at the State Board of Education meeting earlier this month.
Students were in class Monday to begin the 2021-22 school year.
The State Board, which directly oversees WVSDB, approved 21 resignations from school staff earlier this month. One new employee, a computer systems repair instructor, was hired.
On Tuesday, the schools were advertising for 11 full-time positions and 2 substitutes.
The 21 resignations included 19 different people; 2 people each resigned from a pair of substitute positions.
Jamie Vittorio, who had been the school’s chief academic officer until this year, quit to take a teaching job with Hampshire County Schools. She was 1 of 2 principals on staff and also was the schools’ special education director and attendance director.
Two of the 3 members of the finance department left, as did 2 nurses, 4 teachers, 2 residential care specialists and 2 regional outreach coordinators.
Anecdotal accounts say more staff has left since Aug. 11, but the state Department of Education is not required to address further resignations until the September State Board meeting when a list of employee moves will be published.
Tuesday’s ad sought 6 teachers — sign language, art, science, math, p.e. and multi-categorical. Two nurses, 2 residential care workers and an accountant were also needed.
On a positive note, State Superintendent Clayton Burch told the State Board, faculty senate president Christy Mills has put together a 5-teacher leadership team that will meet with Burch monthly.
Burch was in Romney again at the end of last week, addressing the staff and visiting Springfield-Green Spring Elementary School, part of the Hampshire County system.
Burch also told the State Board that a pair of stakeholder meetings had gone well. Burch met with Department of Education representatives and a handful of Hampshire County representatives to talk about what use parts of the WVSDB campus might be put to.
But at July’s meeting, Burch told attendees that because of their busy schedules, in the future meetings will be more piecemeal, addressing specific issues with specific people.
A crew of 21 people from the Department of Education’s Charleston office were on the WVSDB campus earlier this month to help move offices.
Burch told the State Board that he is looking at bringing a dean of students to WVSDB, “solely responsible for students’ education and the residence halls.”
Burch told stakeholders in July that WVSDB is likely to not have a superintendent in the future.
Burch also confirmed to the State Board that:
• Residential students will be housed in Keller Hall this year.
• He expected 90 to 94 students on campus to begin the year.
• Mental health support is being completely overhauled, not only in the schools, but also the residence hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.