AUGUSTA — A barn fire Monday night will have a rippling effect beyond the family that lost a building, livestock and equipment.
“This loss will just not affect their family, but many families in our community,” Augusta Fire Chief Michael Hott said Tuesday morning.
The Riggleman farm supplied piglets to FFA and 4-H students across Hampshire and neighboring counties from their farm on Ash Ruckman Road, about a half mile north of Augusta Animal Hospital.
Monday night’s fire not only demolished the barn, but also killed 2 sows that had given birth to litters Monday and 4 others that were about to give birth.
The Riggleman family — Steve, Tara and her sons Braxton, Blane and Bentley — have been supplying pigs to kids for about 9 years, Tara said Tuesday morning.
Hott said the value of the loss was undetermined. Tara Riggleman said starting over will be all the more challenging because they were in the midst of changing insurance carriers and had no coverage.
“We’re going to start from the ground back up,” Tara said.
Accounts for the Rigglemans’ benefit are being established at both The Bank of Romney and FNB Bank, she said, and a Gofundme account is being set up by Brushy Ridge Farm.
The Gofundme account, “Help Tara & Steven Rebuild Their Barn & Hog Herd,” has a goal of $30,000.
Hott and Tara Riggleman both said the cause was likely a heat lamp.
“We’re really not too sure,” she said. “We’re figuring it was a heat lamp that 1 of the mamas accidentally knocked into. It hit pine shavings and it went.”
The 911 call came in around 10:15 p.m. Fire crews from Augusta, North River, Romney, Slanesville and Capon Bridge responded as did the Augusta Rescue Squad.
Monday’s fire comes at the end of a hard year, Tara said. She lost a sister to Covid-19 a couple of months ago and a brother-in-law to the virus earlier this month.
“2021 has not been the best of years,” she said. “It needs to just go.”
