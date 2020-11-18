The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to push down the number of Americans traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday this year by about 10 percent, AAA Travel projects. That’s the largest 1-year decrease since the Great Recession in 2008, which lead to a 26-percent drop in travel for the holiday.
The effects of the pandemic, including health and economic concerns, are causing many Americans to opt for last-minute and vehicular travel.
Air travel and other modes of transportation such as cruises, buses and trains are the most impacted by the pandemic, and 95 percent of holiday travel is expected to be by car.
“Like everything else this year, Thanksgiving in 2020 will look much different than in years past,” says Bevi Powell, senior vice president, AAA Travel. “Many Americans are weighing their options and considering the advice of health experts before finalizing their holiday travel plans.”
The Thanksgiving travel window begins Wednesday (Nov. 25) and runs to the following Sunday (Nov. 29).
In the South Atlantic Region, which includes West Virginia, 9.25 million people are expected to travel by automobile, down less than 1 percent from 2019.
But air travel is expected to drop 46 percent to 413,000 people and travel by bus, train or ship is projected to be off 76 percent, at 45,000 people.
With COVID-19 cases rising in many parts of the country, AAA East Central reminds those who choose to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday to know the risks and minimize them by taking the following steps:
• Plan ahead. Check with state and local authorities where you are, along your route, and at your planned destination to learn about local circumstances and restrictions.
• Pack smart. Be sure to pack face masks, disinfecting wipes, and hand sanitizers.
• Minimize your risk. Use protective barriers such as plastic baggies or gloves to open doors, fill up the gas tank, or touch any other surfaces in public places. Also, try to minimize your stops, and when visiting family or friends, remember to socially distance, wear masks, and frequently wash your hands.
• Verify before you go. Call your hotels and car rental companies to ensure your reservations and clarify requirements.
AAA’s website offers a map for the latest state and local travel restrictions and TripTik to plan road trips and help determine which rest stops, gas stations, hotels, and restaurants to use along the route.
Before heading out, motorists should ensure their vehicles are road trip-ready to avoid a breakdown along the way. AAA expects to rescue more than 413,000 Americans at the roadside this Thanksgiving.
AAA partner INRIX expects Wednesday afternoon to see the highest volume of traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.